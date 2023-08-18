Calcutta University BA LLB Merit List 2023 Out on caluniv.ac.in; Get PDF Here

Calcutta University BA LLB merit list 2023: The university has published the merit list for the BA LLB programme today: August 18, 2023. Candidates who took the law entrance exam can check out and download the seat allotment list on the official website: caluniv.ac.in.

The Calcutta University BA LLB merit list 2023 has been prepared on the basis of marks secured by the candidates in the CULET 2023 exam. Qualified candidates are eligible to participate in the counselling process. They will be allocated colleges based on their preferences as well as seat availability.

CU BA LLB Merit List 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the seat allotment is given below:

Calcutta University BA LLB Merit List 2023 Click Here

How to Download Calcutta University BA LLB merit list 2023?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the seat allotment:

Step 1: Visit the official website: caluniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 5-year BA LLB Admission 2023-24- CULET link

Step 3: Now, click on the merit and list link under the information section

Step 4: The CU BA LLB 2023 merit list will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and keep a hard copy for future reference

What After Publication of CU BALLB Merit List 2023?

After the publication of the merit list, candidates who are allocated a college must download the admission letter and report to the respective college within 2 or 3 days in order to confirm their admission.

There are a total of 14 participating colleges offering admissions to law aspirants. The CU law merit list 2023 contains important information such as rank, hall ticket no., application no., name, score, DOB, category, etc.

Further, candidates must note that their admission shall stand cancelled if the data provided by them is found to be incorrect.

