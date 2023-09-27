Calcutta University PG Admission 2023 Registration Close Today, Merit List on Oct 1

Calcutta University PG Admission 2023: Calcutta University will close the registration window for the postgraduate programme admissions today, September 27, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications.

According to the revised schedule available, the provisional merit list for the postgraduate programmes will be published on the website of the university on October 1, 2023, and the first selection list will be released on October 3. Candidates who complete their postgraduate admission registrations will be considered in the merit list and selection link.

Candidates interested in applying for the admission to the postgraduate courses can visit the official website of the university - caluniv.ac.in to complete the registrations. Candidates can also click on the registration link given below.

Calcutta University PG Admission Registration - Click Here

Calcutta University PG Admission Revised Schedule

Particulars Date Last date of submission of Online Application after extension September 27, 2023 Publication of Draft List September 28, 2023 Publication of Provisional Merit List October 1, 2023 Publication of 1st Selection List October 3, 2023

How to Apply for University of Calcutta PG Admissions

The registration and application link for the postgraduate programmes is available on the official website of Calcutta University. Eligible students can follow the steps given below to complete the registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calcutta University

Step 2: Click on the PG admission lin

Step 3: Click on the course link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Complete the online application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Results Today at aaccc.gov.in