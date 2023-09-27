  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Calcutta University PG Admission 2023 Registration Close Today, Merit List on Oct 1

Calcutta University PG Admission 2023 Registration Close Today, Merit List on Oct 1

The University of Calcutta will close the registration window for the postgraduate admissions today, September 27. Eligible candidates who are yet to complete the registration process can visit the PG admission portal for further details.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 27, 2023 10:09 IST
Calcutta University PG Admission 2023
Calcutta University PG Admission 2023

Calcutta University PG Admission 2023: Calcutta University will close the registration window for the postgraduate programme admissions today, September 27, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for admission to the postgraduate programmes can visit the official website of the university to submit their applications. 

According to the revised schedule available, the provisional merit list for the postgraduate programmes will be published on the website of the university on October 1, 2023, and the first selection list will be released on October 3. Candidates who complete their postgraduate admission registrations will be considered in the merit list and selection link.

Candidates interested in applying for the admission to the postgraduate courses can visit the official website of the university - caluniv.ac.in to complete the registrations. Candidates can also click on the registration link given below. 

Calcutta University PG Admission Registration - Click Here

Calcutta University PG Admission Revised Schedule

Particulars

Date

Last date of submission of Online Application after extension

September 27, 2023

Publication of Draft List

September 28, 2023

Publication of Provisional Merit List

October 1, 2023

Publication of 1st Selection List

October 3, 2023

How to Apply for University of Calcutta PG Admissions

The registration and application link for the postgraduate programmes is available on the official website of Calcutta University. Eligible students can follow the steps given below to complete the registrations. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of Calcutta University

Step 2: Click on the PG admission lin

Step 3: Click on the course link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Complete the online application form and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Results Today at aaccc.gov.in
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023