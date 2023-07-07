CAT 2023: IIM exam date likely to release in last week of July, get updates here

  1. Home
CAT 2023: IIM is likely to release the exam dates, notification and application form of CAT by the last week of July 2023. Candidates can register for admission to various management programmes offered by IIMs at iimcat.ac.in. Know details here

Updated: Jul 7, 2023 13:58 IST
CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) conducts Common Admission Test (CAT) exam for admission to management programmes offered by IIMs. As per past trends, it is expected that CAT exam date 2023, notification and eligibility criteria will be released by last week of July 2023. Candidates can get details and complete CAT registration online at iimcat.ac.in.

For the past few years, IIM has been conducting the CAT exam on the last Sunday of November. Last year, the exam was conducted on November 27. Therefore, it is expected that the IIM CAT 2023 will be held on November 26 this year. However, the official announcement regarding the CAT exam date 2023 is likely to be released by last week of July. 

CAT Exam Dates 

Candidates can check the exam date of CAT of the past few years to get an idea of when will the MBA admission test will be held this year: 

Years 

CAT Exam Date

Exam Day

2023

November 26 (Expected)

Sunday (Expected)

2022

November 27

Sunday

2021

November 28

Sunday

2020

November 29

Sunday

2019

November 24

Sunday

2018

November 25

Sunday

CAT Dates 2023 

As of now, no dates have been released, however, candidates can check below the table to know the expected registration, exam and other related dates of IIM CAT: 

Events

Dates (Tentative)

CAT Notification 

July 31, 2023

Commencement of CAT registration

First week of August 2023

CAT 

Last week of November 2023

Who will conduct IIM CAT 2023? 

Every year, CAT is conducted by different IIMs. Last year, the Common Admission Test was held by IIM Bangalore. This year, as per media reports, it is expected that IIM Lucknow or IIM Kolkata might conduct the MBA admission test. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once the notification releases, the same will be updated on this page too. 

CAT Exam 2023 Highlights 

Candidates can check below the table to know the overview of IIM Common Admission Test: 

Particulars

Exam Details

Exam name 

Common Admission Test (CAT)

Exam conducting body

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow

CAT exam date

November 26, 2023 (Tentative)

Eligibility criteria for CAT

Graduation with 50 % aggregate (45 % for SC/ST students)

Mode of application form

Online

CAT exam marking scheme

Negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer

CAT exam syllabus

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC)

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR)

Quantitative Ability (QA)

