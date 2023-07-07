CAT 2023: IIM exam date likely to release in last week of July, get updates here

CAT 2023: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) conducts Common Admission Test (CAT) exam for admission to management programmes offered by IIMs. As per past trends, it is expected that CAT exam date 2023, notification and eligibility criteria will be released by last week of July 2023. Candidates can get details and complete CAT registration online at iimcat.ac.in.

For the past few years, IIM has been conducting the CAT exam on the last Sunday of November. Last year, the exam was conducted on November 27. Therefore, it is expected that the IIM CAT 2023 will be held on November 26 this year. However, the official announcement regarding the CAT exam date 2023 is likely to be released by last week of July.

CAT Exam Dates

Candidates can check the exam date of CAT of the past few years to get an idea of when will the MBA admission test will be held this year:

Years CAT Exam Date Exam Day 2023 November 26 (Expected) Sunday (Expected) 2022 November 27 Sunday 2021 November 28 Sunday 2020 November 29 Sunday 2019 November 24 Sunday 2018 November 25 Sunday

CAT Dates 2023

As of now, no dates have been released, however, candidates can check below the table to know the expected registration, exam and other related dates of IIM CAT:

Events Dates (Tentative) CAT Notification July 31, 2023 Commencement of CAT registration First week of August 2023 CAT Last week of November 2023

Who will conduct IIM CAT 2023?

Every year, CAT is conducted by different IIMs. Last year, the Common Admission Test was held by IIM Bangalore. This year, as per media reports, it is expected that IIM Lucknow or IIM Kolkata might conduct the MBA admission test. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the same. Once the notification releases, the same will be updated on this page too.

CAT Exam 2023 Highlights

Candidates can check below the table to know the overview of IIM Common Admission Test:

Particulars Exam Details Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT) Exam conducting body Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow CAT exam date November 26, 2023 (Tentative) Eligibility criteria for CAT Graduation with 50 % aggregate (45 % for SC/ST students) Mode of application form Online CAT exam marking scheme Negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer CAT exam syllabus Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR) Quantitative Ability (QA)

