CAT Exam 2022: How to Apply for B-School Admissions

CAT 2022 Admissions - IIM Bangalore has announced the CAT 2022 Results on the official website. Candidates can download the scorecard through the link available on the official website. Now that the results of the entrance exams have been released, IIMs and other B-Schools which accept the CAT 2022 scores will elease the list of candidates who have been shortlisted for the MBA Admissions based on the cutoffs which will be set by the individual colleges.

As per the recent updates, a few of the IIMs have already declared the PGP/ PGDM Admission Criteria and the CAT cutoff required for the admissions. According to the criteria given, candidates need to clear the cutoff set by the B-Schools including the WAT, and GD-PI round scores.

What after CAT 2022

After the CAT 2022 Results, candidates can apply to the B-School of their choice. Candidates can start by shortlisting the B-Schools of their choice to apply. Students can then go ahead and fill up the applications to the respective B-Schools before the application deadline. Admissions will be conducted through the Written Ability Test scores, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview rounds.

Selecting a specialization programme

When applying to the institution candidates are required to select a preferred MBA programme. Candidates can first select the college and then the specialization offered. Students must be clear as to what they wish to choose as their MBA course

Preparation for GP-PI

Institutions conduct the GP-PI WAT rounds for the admission procedure. Candidates must make sure that they start preparing for the same weeks before the colleges call for the admission procedure.

Admission procedure

Candidates called for the admission procedure are required to carry along with them the documents for the admission procedure. Students must make sure that they have with them their graduation certificate, other academic certificates, and category documents when appearing for admissions.

