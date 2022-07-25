CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: Reverification Applications Begin Tomorrow, Know Key Dates, How to Apply Here

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results for classes 10th 12th in online mode. After the announcement of CBSE results, the board also released an official notification regarding the CBSE revaluation, verification of marks as well as photocopy of answer sheets. If students are not satisfied with their CBSE 10th 12th result 2022, they will be able to apply for verification of the marks. They can apply for re-verification of the answer sheet from 26th July 2022.

Apart from applying for re-verification of CBSE 10th 12th results 2022, students will also be able to apply for obtaining a photocopy of evaluated answer books from 8th to 9th August and apply for re-evaluation from 13th to 14th August 2022. They will have to visit the official website - cbse.gov.in for more details.

CBSE Result 2022 Reverification Dates

Events Date Date for applying for verification of marks 26th to 28th July 2022 Applying for Obtaining Photocopy of answer sheets 8th to 9th August 2022 Applying for Re-evaluation 13th August 2022

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 - Verification Process

Students will have to apply for the verification process of CBSE results 2022 in online mode. In this process, the board will get the answer sheets checked again for totalling errors, missing out of marks that were not awarded or any unchecked/ unmarked questions. The board then informs the students of the result and allows them to request a photocopy of their CBSE 10th 12th result answer sheets.

Once the CBSE verification result is out, students then can decide if they want to get answer sheets and apply for re-evaluation. This can be done irrespective of the fact that the marks have changed after verification or not. Also, only the subjects/ papers in which the student has applied for verification can the request for a photocopy be made.

How to obtain CBSE 10th 12th Marksheet Photocopy?

Only those students who have applied for verification can apply for obtaining the photocopy of the answer book. They will be able to obtain CBSE class 10 12 marksheet photocopy from 8th to 9th August up to midnight hours. The charges will be Rs 500 per answer book. Applicants will be provided with a scanned book of their answer books. Thereafter, if they wish to challenge the marks, then they can apply for revaluation.

CBSE Result 2022 Reverification, Re-evaluation and Marksheet Photocopy Fees

Students who will be applying for CBSE results verification have to pay Rs.500 per subject. Whereas those applying for re-evaluation have to pay Rs.100 per subject. Also, to get a photocopy of CBSE 10th 12th answer sheets, students are required to pay Rs.500 per answer sheet.

How To CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Original Marksheet After Re-evaluation process?

After this process, the marks can both be reduced or increased as the outcome of the CBSE result re-evaluation process. Also, in case of any change, the board will re-issue the new mark sheet. Students will be responsible for submitting the old mark sheet to the regional office to get the new mark sheet. The digital mark sheet, however, will be available soon after the revaluation process is completed.

