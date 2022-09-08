CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2022: When will CBSE declare Class 10 Results for Compartmental Exam?

CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2022 (Soon): Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the class 10th compartment result 2022 soon in online mode. Students will be able to check their CBSE 10th compartment results on the official website - cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials - roll number, school number and admit card ID to check the CBSE 10th compartment results 2022.

The digital marksheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of CBSE can be accessed through DigiLocker after a few days of result announcement. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the CBSE Class 10th compartment exam from 24th to 29th August 2022. Students who failed in a subject or had an essential re-appear could appear for the subjects in the compartment results.

When will CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2022 Be Released?

Going as per recent updates, CBSE 10th Compartment results are likely to be released today on 8th September 2022. As per media reports, the CBSE Class 10 compartment results will be released soon now. The information shared is based on the updates available from the officials and past trends. However, no official date and time for CBSE 10th result has been announced by the board. As of now, no official notice has been shared by CBSE for the compartment results. Once declared, updates will be provided on this page.

CBSE 10th Compartmental Result 2022 Certificates

Once announced, students will be able to download their CBSE class 10th compartment result from the official website. Those who pass in the compartment examination will be issued revised all pass certificated by the board. The revised mark sheet and passing certificate will also be available on the DigiLocker after the results are declared.

What if a Student Fails in CBSE 10th Compartmental Exam 2022?

Students who do not pass the CBSE compartment can apply as private candidates to appear for the subject again in the next year’s regular board examinations. As per CBSE’s notice, CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023 would be conducted in the month of March - April next year, as per the previous pattern and term wise system will not be used again.