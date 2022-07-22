CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Link Active): Girls Outshine Boys Again, Know Pass Percentage, Top Performing Regions Here

CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Link Active): Ending the long wait, CBSE Board declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 today morning at around 9:30 AM. The declaration of CBSE Class XII Result 2022 comes following a long wait of nearly 1 month since the completion of the exam on 15th June 2022. The Board announced CBSE 12th Result 2022 today in which a total of 1435366 had appeared for the examination, which was held in two-term format. As per the details shared by the board, 30:70 formula has been finalized for Term-wise weightage for compilation of the final results. This means that Term 1 Exam marks carry 30% weightage in the final result while Term 2 exam marks carry 70% marks. For practical exams, the board has allotted equal weightage to both the term exams for the compilation of the CBSE 12th Result 2022.

Overall Pass Percentage Grows against Pre-Pandemic Exams

The key highlight of CBSE 12th Result 2022 declared today was the massive jump noticed in the overall pass percentage of the students. As compared to pre-pandemic level, the CBSE XII Result 2022 has seen a significant rise, from 88.78% in 2020 to 92.71% in 2022. Last year, CBSE Board had declared Class 12 results on the basis of an alternative formula due to the pandemic. The detailed break-up of the number of students appeared, passed and pass percentage over the last four years can be found in then table below:

Year Registered Appeared Passed Pass% 2019 1218393 1205484 1005427 83.40% 2020 1203595 1192961 1059080 88.78% 2021 1369745 1304561 1296318 99.37% 2021 1444341 1435366 1330662 92.71%

Girls Outshine Boys in CBSE Class XII Result 2022

Continuing their dominance over the Boys, girls have again outshined them in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared today. As per the details shared, the pass percentage of girl students stands at 94.54% as compared to 91.25% of the boys. The trend of girls outperforming boys has been seen for last four years and can be check in the table provided below:

Gender 2019 2020 2021 2022 Girls 88.70% 92.15% 99.67% 94.54% Boys 79.40% 86.19% 99.13% 91.25% Transgender 83.33% 86.19% 100% 100%

CBSE 12th Result 2022: Region-wise Pass Percentage

Another interesting aspect that has been highlight as part of the result highlights shared by CBSE Board Officials is the region-wise pass percentage. As per the details shared, the CBSE 12th Result 2022, Trivandrum region has secured the highest pass percentage with 98.83% students clearing the exam. It is closely followed by Bengaluru with 98.16% and Chennai at 97.79%. Prayagraj region has reported worst pass percentage of 83.71%. Check complete details below:

Region Pass % Trivandrum 98.83% Bengaluru 98.16% Chennai 97.79% Delhi East 96.29% Delhi West 96.29% Ajmer 96.01% Chandigarh 95.98% Panchkula 94.08% Guwahati 92.06% Patna 91.20% Bhopal 90.74% Pune 90.48% Bhubaneshwar 90.37% Noida 90.27% Dehradun 85.39% Prayagraj 83.71%

