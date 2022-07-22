    CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Link Active): Girls Outshine Boys Again, Know Pass Percentage, Top Performing Regions Here

    CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Link Active): CBSE declared the CBSE Class XII Results 2022 Final results for both term 1 and term 2 exams today morning. Girls have outshined boys in CBSE Class 12 Results. Know Overall Pass Percentage, Region-wise Pass Percentage and Other Key Highlights Here.

    Updated: Jul 22, 2022 11:15 IST
    CBSE 12th Result 2022 (Link Active): Ending the long wait, CBSE Board declared the CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 today morning at around 9:30 AM. The declaration of CBSE Class XII Result 2022 comes following a long wait of nearly 1 month since the completion of the exam on 15th June 2022. The Board announced CBSE 12th Result 2022 today in which a total of 1435366 had appeared for the examination, which was held in two-term format. As per the details shared by the board, 30:70 formula has been finalized for Term-wise weightage for compilation of the final results. This means that Term 1 Exam marks carry 30% weightage in the final result while Term 2 exam marks carry 70% marks. For practical exams, the board has allotted equal weightage to both the term exams for the compilation of the CBSE 12th Result 2022.

    Overall Pass Percentage Grows against Pre-Pandemic Exams

    The key highlight of CBSE 12th Result 2022 declared today was the massive jump noticed in the overall pass percentage of the students. As compared to pre-pandemic level, the CBSE XII Result 2022 has seen a significant rise, from 88.78% in 2020 to 92.71% in 2022. Last year, CBSE Board had declared Class 12 results on the basis of an alternative formula due to the pandemic. The detailed break-up of the number of students appeared, passed and pass percentage over the last four years can be found in then table below:

    Year

    Registered

    Appeared

    Passed

    Pass%

    2019

    1218393

    1205484

    1005427

    83.40%

    2020

    1203595

    1192961

    1059080

    88.78%

    2021

    1369745

    1304561

    1296318

    99.37%

    2021

    1444341

    1435366

    1330662

    92.71%

    Girls Outshine Boys in CBSE Class XII Result 2022

    Continuing their dominance over the Boys, girls have again outshined them in the CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 declared today. As per the details shared, the pass percentage of girl students stands at 94.54% as compared to 91.25% of the boys. The trend of girls outperforming boys has been seen for last four years and can be check in the table provided below:

    Gender

    2019

    2020

    2021

    2022

    Girls

    88.70%

    92.15%

    99.67%

    94.54%

    Boys

    79.40%

    86.19%

    99.13%

    91.25%

    Transgender

    83.33%

    86.19%

    100%

    100%

    CBSE 12th Result 2022: Region-wise Pass Percentage

    Another interesting aspect that has been highlight as part of the result highlights shared by CBSE Board Officials is the region-wise pass percentage. As per the details shared, the CBSE 12th Result 2022, Trivandrum region has secured the highest pass percentage with 98.83% students clearing the exam. It is closely followed by Bengaluru with 98.16% and Chennai at 97.79%. Prayagraj region has reported worst pass percentage of 83.71%. Check complete details below:

    Region

    Pass %

    Trivandrum

    98.83%

    Bengaluru

    98.16%

    Chennai

    97.79%

    Delhi East

    96.29%

    Delhi West

    96.29%

    Ajmer

    96.01%

    Chandigarh

    95.98%

    Panchkula

    94.08%

    Guwahati

    92.06%

    Patna

    91.20%

    Bhopal

    90.74%

    Pune

    90.48%

    Bhubaneshwar

    90.37%

    Noida

    90.27%

    Dehradun

    85.39%

    Prayagraj

    83.71%

