CBSE 12th Results 2022: Yuvakshi Vig, Tanya Singh top class 12 Exams with a perfect score of 500

CBSE 12th Toppers 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education have announced the class 12 toppers list for 2022. The board officials declared the results today - July 22, 2022. According to data provided by board officials. Yuvakshi Vig and Tanya Singh have topped the CBSE 12th examinations this year securing full marks in the exams.Both the board toppers have secured 500/500 in the class 12 board examinations.

According to media reports, Yuvakshi Vig from Amity International School, Noida, secured perfect 100 marks in all the five subjects making her one of the top students in the Class 12 examinations. She appeared for the English, History, Political Science, Psychology and Painting subjects for the class 12 examinations. Tanya Singh from Delhi Public School, Bulandshahr also secured 500/500 in the class 12 board exams.

CBSE 12th Results 2022 - Direct Link

CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 Declared

CBSE 12th Results 2022 were announced by the board officials today at 9 AM. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th examinations can check their results through the link which is available on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check their board exam results through the direct link available here.

The board has also announced the CBSE 10th Results 2022 on the official website of the board. The CBSE 10th Result link is now available on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. Students must also note that the Class 10 Marksheets are also available on the DigiLocker App. As per reports, the CBSE 12th Compartmental exams are expected to be conducted in August 2022.

Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022: 94.40% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys by 1.41%