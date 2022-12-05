CBSE 2023: Class 10, 12 LOC Correction window closes tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

CBSE LOC Correction Window: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the CBSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Datesheet on the official website. The timetable for the examination along with the subjectwise schedule is expected to be announced on the official website soon.

As per the official notification, the last date for making LOC Corrections is tomorrow - December 6, 2022. Those candidates who will be appearing for the 2023 exams which are set to begin from February 15, 2023, and need to make changes in their application form can visit the login window to make the necessary changes.

The CBSE LOC Correction window link is available on the official website of Parikhsa Sangam - parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in. Schools can also click on the link given below to login and make the changes.

CBSE LOC Correction Window Login - Click Here

Official notification - Click Here

Editable Fields in CBSE 2023 Applications

According to the details given in the official notification, schools can make changes in the following fields of their 2023 exam application

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject Appearing

Parents of students appearing for the CBSE exams 2023 can visit the official website and cross-check all the changes made to the application forms of their students.

CBSE 2023 Exam Dates

With the ICSE 10th and 12th Exam 2023 Schedule out, students who will be appearing for the CBSE exams in 2023 are awaiting the announcement of the datesheets for the CBSE Exams. Earlier, the board had made the announcement that the CBSE 2023 10th and 12th exams will begin on February 15, 2023. According to media reports, the CBSE class 10 exams 2023 will be held from February 27, 2023, to March 29, 2023, and the CBSE 12 exams will be conducted from February 13, 2023, to March 31, 2023.

