CBSE Board 2023: Class 12 Political Science Exam Today, Check Important Guidelines Here

CBSE Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12th Political Science exam today, March 20, 2023, in offline mode. The board will be conducting the CBSE Class 12 Political Science exam in a single shift from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The board examination will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours across various centres across the country.

Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Political Science examination 2023 must carry their respective admit cards to the exam centre as no students will be allowed to enter the exam centre without the Class 12 Hall Ticket.

CBSE Class 12th Political Science Exam Timings

As per the recent updates, the CBSE Class 12th Political Science Exam will start from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and it is advisable for the students to reach at their respective exam centres at least one hour prior before the commencement of the examination. Students will get 15 minutes extra time to go through the question paper.

CBSE 12 Political Science Exam Guidelines

Students who are appearing for the CBSE class 12 Political Science exam 2023 can go through all the important exam day guidelines given below.

Students who are appearing for the CBSE Class 12 political science examination are advised to wear proper school uniform and must carry hall tickets along with their respective school ID cards at the exam centre.

Candidates are required to bring their stationery items such as pens, pencils, scales, etc.

Students need to go through the exam centre details before they report to the test centre.

Avoid carrying any kind of electronic items such as GPS, Bluetooth devices, Digital watches, smartphones, etc, inside the exam hall.

Students are not allowed to leave the examination centre before the exams conclude.

Also Read: NEET MDS 2023 Scorecard Expected Today at natboard.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

Important Links for Bihar Board Result 2023-