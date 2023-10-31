CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10th, 12th Subject-Wise Marks Distribution Released, Download PDF Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice stating the subject-wise marks distribution for classes 10 and 12 to help schools. The board’s circular is released after they noticed that schools were making errors while uploading the internal marks. The notice states, “It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/internal assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for Classes 10 and 12 containing the following details is attached with this circular.”
What details are mentioned in the CBSE Board Exam 2024 Marks Distribution PDF?
CBSE added that the maximum marks allotted to a subject is 100 with marks distributed amongst theory, practical, project, and internal assessment components. The details provided by the board include the below-mentioned information:
- Class
- Subject code
- Subject name
- Maximum marks for theory exam
- Maximum marks for practical exam
- Maximum marks for project assessment
- Maximum marks for internal assessment
- Whether external examiner will be appointed for the assessment
- Whether practical answer-book will be provided
- Type of answer books that will be used in theory exams
CBSE Board Subject-Wise Distribution of Marks for Class 10th
The respective school teachers can check the table to know the marks distribution for some of the subjects below:
|
Subject Code
|
Name
|
Theory
|
Practical
|
Project
|
IA
|
002
|
Hindi Course A
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
086
|
Science
|
80
|-
|-
|
20
|
087
|
Social Science
|
80
|-
|-
|
20
|
165
|
Computer Applications
|
50
|
50
|-
|-
|
184
|
English Literature and Language
|
80
|-
|-
|
20
|
122
|
Sanskrit
|
80
|-
|-
|
20
|
241
|
Mathematics Basic
|
80
|-
|-
|
20
CBSE Class 12th Subject-Wise Distribution of Marks
The school heads and teachers can check the table to know the marks distribution for some of the subjects below:
|
Subject Code
|
Name
|
Theory
|
Practical
|
Project
|
IA
|
001
|
English Elective
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
002
|
Hindi Elective
|
80
|
-
|
-
|
20
|
027
|
History
|
80
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
028
|
Political Science
|
80
|
-
|
20
|
-
|
029
|
Geography
|
70
|
30
|
-
|
030
|
Economics
|
80
|
20
|-
