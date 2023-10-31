  1. Home
CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10th, 12th Subject-Wise Marks Distribution Released, Download PDF Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The board has released the classes 10 and 12 subject-wise maximum marks for theory, practicals, internal assessment, and other details for schools. Check notice pdf here 

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 18:05 IST
CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice stating the subject-wise marks distribution for classes 10 and 12 to help schools. The board’s circular is released after they noticed that schools were making errors while uploading the internal marks. The notice states, “It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/internal assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for Classes 10 and 12 containing the following details is attached with this circular.” 

What details are mentioned in the CBSE Board Exam 2024 Marks Distribution PDF? 

CBSE added that the maximum marks allotted to a subject is 100 with marks distributed amongst theory, practical, project, and internal assessment components. The details provided by the board include the below-mentioned information: 

  • Class
  • Subject code
  • Subject name
  • Maximum marks for theory exam
  • Maximum marks for practical exam
  • Maximum marks for project assessment
  • Maximum marks for internal assessment
  • Whether external examiner will be appointed for the assessment
  • Whether practical answer-book will be provided
  • Type of answer books that will be used in theory exams

CBSE Board Subject-Wise Distribution of Marks for Class 10th

The respective school teachers can check the table to know the marks distribution for some of the subjects below: 

Subject Code

Name

Theory 

Practical

Project

IA

002

Hindi Course A

80

20

086

Science 

80

20

087

Social Science

80

20

165

Computer Applications

50

50

184

English Literature and Language

80

20

122

Sanskrit

80

20

241

Mathematics Basic

80

20

 Check CBSE Marks Distribution Notice PDF Here 

CBSE Class 12th Subject-Wise Distribution of Marks 

The school heads and teachers can check the table to know the marks distribution for some of the subjects below: 

Subject Code

Name

Theory 

Practical

Project

IA

001

English Elective

80

20

002

Hindi Elective 

80

20

027

History

80

20

-

028

Political Science

80

20

029

Geography

70

30 

 

030

Economics

80

  

20

