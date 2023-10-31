CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10th, 12th Subject-Wise Marks Distribution Released, Download PDF Here

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notice stating the subject-wise marks distribution for classes 10 and 12 to help schools. The board’s circular is released after they noticed that schools were making errors while uploading the internal marks. The notice states, “It has been observed that schools are committing mistakes while uploading the marks in respect of practical/project/internal assessment. To aid and assist the schools in smooth conduct of practical/project/internal assessment and conduct of theory examinations, a list of subjects for Classes 10 and 12 containing the following details is attached with this circular.”

What details are mentioned in the CBSE Board Exam 2024 Marks Distribution PDF?

CBSE added that the maximum marks allotted to a subject is 100 with marks distributed amongst theory, practical, project, and internal assessment components. The details provided by the board include the below-mentioned information:

Class

Subject code

Subject name

Maximum marks for theory exam

Maximum marks for practical exam

Maximum marks for project assessment

Maximum marks for internal assessment

Whether external examiner will be appointed for the assessment

Whether practical answer-book will be provided

Type of answer books that will be used in theory exams

CBSE Board Subject-Wise Distribution of Marks for Class 10th

The respective school teachers can check the table to know the marks distribution for some of the subjects below:

Subject Code Name Theory Practical Project IA 002 Hindi Course A 80 - - 20 086 Science 80 - - 20 087 Social Science 80 - - 20 165 Computer Applications 50 50 - - 184 English Literature and Language 80 - - 20 122 Sanskrit 80 - - 20 241 Mathematics Basic 80 - - 20

CBSE Class 12th Subject-Wise Distribution of Marks

The school heads and teachers can check the table to know the marks distribution for some of the subjects below:

Subject Code Name Theory Practical Project IA 001 English Elective 80 - - 20 002 Hindi Elective 80 - - 20 027 History 80 - 20 - 028 Political Science 80 - 20 - 029 Geography 70 30 - 030 Economics 80 20 -

