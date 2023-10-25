CBSE Board Exam 2024: Registration for Class 9 and 11 Ends Today, Datesheet expected to release soon

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the registration process for class 9 and 11 students without the payment of late fees. Schools affiliated with CBSE can register their students at cbse.nic.in. Schools must check the data like students' names, parents' names, date of birth and others submitted by the students carefully as once the data is uploaded on the CBSE registration portal, it cannot be changed.

Training fees and Sports fees will also be required to be submitted along with the CBSE registration fee. Visually impaired students are exempted from the payment of the CBSE registration fee. However, the board has also provided the provision to fill up the CBSE registration with late fees from October 26 to 29, 2023.

CBSE Registration Dates for Classes 9th and 11th

Students who wish to appear for the CBSE Board exam must have to register till the specified dates. They can check the table to know the CBSE registration dates:

Events Dates Last date to register for classes 9th and 11th October 25, 2023 Extended date for CBSE class 9, 11 registration with late fees October 26, 2023 Last date to register October 29, 2023

CBSE Class 9, 11 Registration Fees 2024

For students living in India, the registration fee is Rs. 300 each for classes 9 and 11. The registration fee for abroad students is Rs. 500 for class 9 and Rs. 600 for class 11. Check table below for detailed information:

Fees In India Abroad Class 9 Class 11 Class 9 Class 11 Without late fee Rs 300 Rs 300 Rs 500 Rs 600 With Late fee Rs 2300 Rs 2300 Rs 2500 Rs 2600 Training Fee Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000 Sports Fee Rs 10,000 Rs 10,000

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2024 Soon

The board will release the CBSE date sheets for classes 10 and 12 board exams 2024. Going as per media reports, the CBSE datesheet is expected to be released by the end of this month. However, the exact date and time have not been announced officially by the board as of now. As per past trends, CBSE usually releases the date sheets for class 10 and 12 board exams about two months before the commencement of the exam.

