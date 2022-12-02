CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 By This Month, Download Class 10, 12 Time Table at cbse.nic.in

CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023: Recently, ICSE 10, ISC 12 datesheet have been released. Therefore, it is expected that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will also soon release the CBSE class 10, 12 board exam date sheet 2023 in online mode. Earlier, CBSE announced that it will conduct the CBSE board exam in February - March next year. So, it is expected that the exam dates for CBSE classes 10, 12 will be released soon at cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

After almost three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBSE board exam 2023 will be the first full-session examination in the post-pandemic world. Also, going as per media reports, many schools affiliated with CBSE has started the pre-board exams for classes 10, 12 for the students to check their preparation.

When Will CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 Be Released?

Going as per media reports, the officials have not responded to the query as to by when the CBSE 10, 12 date sheet is expected. However, some media report says, that the date sheet is ready but there are chances that it might get delayed. One of the official stated - "CBSE Date sheet depends on a lot of examinations. Once the confirmation is received from NTA and other departments regarding various exams, the 10th 12th datesheet would be released as well.”

How To Download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023?

The CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet 2023 PDF will be released on the official website - cbse.gov.in. The link for the CBSE exam date sheet 2023 pdf download will also be provided on this page. Go through the steps to know how to download CBSE timetable for classes 10, 12 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the new page, click on CBSE class 10 datehseet or CBSE class 12 datesheet.

3rd Step - A new pdf file will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Download it and save if for future references.

CBSE Board Exam Date 2023

Earlier, the board has already announced that CBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 will begin on February 15. According to past trends, the board releases time table at least 1.5-2 months before the commencement of the exam. Meanwhile, the Delhi Directorate of Education has announced that pre-board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students at government schools will begin on December 15, 2022.

