CBSE Board Result 2022: Students Write to President, request CBSE 10th, 12th Results to be Based on 'Best of Both Terms'

CBSE Board Result 2022 - Students Write to President: Even as lakhs of students await the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date, some students are continuing their social media campaigns highlighting their demands about different aspects of the results. A major section of groups on social media platforms have been reaching out different authorities and stakeholders, seeking some clarity regarding the CBSE Board Result 2022 Date and Time. However, so far, their only hope has been media reports, which claim that CBSE Board 10th and 12th Results 2022 will be declared by July-end. Officially, CBSE has not conveyed any specific date for declaration of CBSE Results 2022. However, recently, a group of students has reached out to the President of India, seeking their intervention on the matter of Term-wise weightage being attached to the Term 1 and Term 2 Examinations.

CBSE students have written to authorities requesting for- #CBSEstudentsWantJustice



Students should be given the relief that they are demanding as their concerns are genuine.#CBSEapplyBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/AnDEz4BdGe — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) July 21, 2022

Students Seek #BestOfEitherTerms for CBSE 10th, 12th Results

As per social media post, a student group named All India JEE NEET Students Association, AIJNSA, has written to the President of India, requesting them to get involved in the matter of the CBSE Board Term-wise Results. For 2022 session, the CBSE Board Exam 2022 were held in bifurcated format of Term 1 and Term 2 Exams. As of now, the Board has not announced the Term wise weightage in CBSE 10th 12th Results and in what proportion will the marks be calculated. On this matter, the group has requested President to help implement #BestOfEitherTerms; i.e., students are seeking that best marks of either Term 1 or Term 2 exam, should be considered as final result and should be awarded to the students.

CBSE Board to Announce Term-wise Weightage Soon

As lakhs of students await an update from the CBSE Board, sources have claimed that the board is working on finalizing the term-wise weightage that will be accorded to either of the term exams. The repeated demands from CBSE students seeking best of term 1 and term 2 marks to be considered has final result has fallen on deaf ears. However, students should know that the CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 that are expected to be declared soon will be final result and not just for Term 2. Earlier, the board had issued only Term 1 Results directly to the schools and they were not made available to the students via the website. The CBSE Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 will consist of marks for both Term and Term 2 exams in the proportion finalized by the board.

