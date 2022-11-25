CBSE Class 10 12 Datesheet 2023 Expected Soon, Download CBSE Board Exam Time Table at cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10 12 Datesheet 2023: As per the media updates, the students who will be taking class 10, 12 board exams in 2023 are waiting for an update on CBSE exam dates. Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that CBSE 10, 12 board exams will commence from February 15 2023. However, the complete CBSE board exam time table 2023 is still awaited.

As per reports, the board is expected to announce the CBSE exam dates soon. Students can download the CBSE Class 10, 12 exam dates from the official CBSE portal. As of now, the CBSE-affiliated board are conducting practical exams, project, and internal assessment exams for winter-bound states. These exams will continue till December 14.

How To Download CBSE Class 10 12 Datesheet 2023?

Along with the release of CBSE board result for the batch 2021-22, the board announced that CBSE board exams 2023 will begin on February 15. The complete CBSE board exam time table PDF is yet to be released. Go through the steps to know how to download CBSE 10, 12 datasheet -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in.

2nd Step - Now, go to the main website of CBSE.

3rd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - CBSE Class X or CBSE XII Date Sheet 2023.

4th Step - CBSE date sheet 2023 pdf file will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Now, download and save CBSE date sheet Class 10, 12 pdf file.

Past Trends of CBSE Board Exam 2023 Datesheet Release Date

Going as per media reports, usually, CBSE Class 10, 12 date sheet is released about 90 to 75 days before the commencement of the CBSE board exams. Earlier, the board announced that it will conduct the CBSE board exam 2023 from 15th February for classes 10th and 12th. Therefore, it is expected that the CBSE Class 10,1 2 date sheet by end of November or first week of December 2022.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 for Classes 10, 12

As per the official notification released, the CBSE board will conduct the Class 10, 12 exams from February 15, 2023. This year, the CBSE board exams for classes 10, 12 will be held in a single term only. The practical exam will commence on January 1, 2023. The CBSE board has already started the practical exams for winter-bound areas on November 15.

