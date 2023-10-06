CBSE Cleanliness Drive: Students To Participate in Swachhata Hi Seva Drive till October 31

CBSE Cleanliness Drive: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the special cleanliness drive under the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign will continue till October 31, 2023. The campaign has been celebrated to undertake Shramdaan activities with the aim of generating a Jan Andolan through the active participation of students, teachers and the community. The cleanliness drive aims to promote the values of cleanliness, sanitation, and hygiene within the community.

‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 3.0 Campaign to commemorate the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The board also asked all CBSE schools to organize the Swachhata Pledge and essay, slogan, and poem writing competitions. Painting and quiz competitions on cleanliness and hygiene practices in the schools were also organised by several schools.

CBSE school students and teachers targeted garbage-vulnerable points such as stations, areas surrounding schools, railway tracks, slums, u market spaces etc. for their cleanliness activities. Check CBSE tweet below:

Students of Pragati Academy Perumbavoor, Ernakulam, Kerala participated in the Swachhata Shramdan pic.twitter.com/OGyTUgr6BZ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 5, 2023

Swachhata Hi Seva 3.0 Campaign

The CBSE Board also shared the before and after images of the sites that were chosen by the schools for the cleanliness drive. “We cannot build a healthier and stronger nation without first ensuring its cleanliness,” the board tweeted on X official account by sharing state-wise CBSE students images who participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ 3.0 Campaign.

In an official notice, the Board informed, “All CBSE officers, employees and affiliated schools enthusiastically participated in all the events and sanitation activities in the Cleanliness Drive – “Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Sath” conducted on 01.10.2023 at 10:00 am.”

CBSE Date Sheet 2024

Earlier, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced that the classes 10 and 12 board exams will commence in February 2024 and last for 55 days, tentatively. However, the detailed CBSE date sheet is yet to be released. Last year, the board examinations started on February 15, 2023. The exam timetable was released on December 29th. This year too the detailed CBSE date sheet is expected to be published in December 2023. Once announced, the datesheet PDF can be downloaded from the official websites: cbse.gov.in and cbse.nic.in.

