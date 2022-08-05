CBSE Compartment Exams 2022 datesheet released at cbse.gov.in, Check schedule and instructions here

CBSE 10th 12th Compartment Schedule: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the CBSE 10th, 12th Date sheets for the students who will be appearing for the compartmental examination. Candidates who will be appearing for the class 10 and 12 compartmental examinations can visit the official website of the board to check the datesheet.

According to the schedule released, the CBSE 10th and 12th exams will begin on August 23, 2022. The CBSE 10th Exams will conclude on August 29, 2022 while the 12th exams will be conducted in a single day. Candidates who have applied for the examinations must make sure that they check through the complete schedule of the examination.

The CBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam datesheet will include the schedule of the exam, date and time and shift of the exam. The datesheet is available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Candidates can also check the CBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exam schedule through the direct link provided here.

CBSE 10th Compartment Exam Schedule

CBSE 12th Compartment Exam Schedule

CBSE class 10 Compartment Exam Schedule

The CBSE Class 10 Compartmental exams will be conducted from August 23 to 29, 2022. The exams will be held from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM for a few of the subjects while a few exams will be conducted from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

CBSE Class 12 Compartmental Schedule

The CBSE class 12 Exams will also be conducted on August 23, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single day from 10:30 AM to 11:30 PM.

Instructions to be followed

Students appearing for the exams must make sure that they read through all the instructions given on the schedule.

Students appearing for the CBSE 10th 12th Compartmental exams need to carry their own hand sanitizers in a transparent bottle. Students also need to wear face masks and cover their nose and mouth throughout the exam.

Social distancing all needs to be followed by students appearing for the exams. Candidates must also carry their CBSE 10th 12th Compartmental exam admit card with them when appearing for the exam.

Also Read: UP BEd Result 2022 (Today): Uttar Pradesh BEd Joint Entrance Examination Results To be Declared Soon at upbed2022.in