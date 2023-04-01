CBSE Sample Papers 2024 Released for Classes 10, 12, Get Direct Link To Download Here

CBSE Sample Papers 2023-24: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE sample papers for classes 10th and 12th for all the subjects. Students can download their CBSE sample papers 2024 at the official website - cbseacademic.nic.in. The board has released the subject-wise CBSE sample papers in the form of pdf.

The board stated that the CBSE sample question papers will give a brief idea of the exam pattern and type of questions that will be asked in the exam. The CBSE sample paper has been released for reference. The board usually prepares the question paper based on the sample paper hence students must go through it while preparing for their boards.

CBSE Sample Papers 2024 Download Link for Class 10th

Students can check the table to download the sample question papers of class 10th for some of the subjects -

CBSE Sample Papers 2024 Download Link for Class 12th

Check below the sample papers of CBSE class 12 for some of the subjects from all three streams -

Check CBSE 10, 12 Sample Papers 2023-24 Notic PDF - Here

How To Download CBSE Sample Papers 2024 at official website?

CBSE has released the sample papers for all the subjects in the form of pdf. Students can download the same in online mode by visiting the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download CBSE sample papers 2024 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of CBSE - cbseacademic.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, check CBSE sample papers for classes 10th 12th.

Step 3 - A pdf file will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - Now click on - Class X or XII sample paper.

Step 5 - A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 6 - Now, click on the respective subject-wise pdf and download it.

CBSE Board Result 2023 Date and Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 10th board exam on March 21, 2023. Students are waiting for the release of the CBSE board result 2023 date and time. As of now, there has been no official update regarding the same, however, it can be expected to be declared by May/June. Students can check CBSE board result 2023 at the CBSE board official and academic websites.

