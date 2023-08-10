CCMN 2023 Special Round 2 Allotment Result Declared, Document Verification By August 11

CCMN Special Round 2 Allotment: The Centralized Counselling for M.Sc, M.Sc Technology Admission (CCMN) 2023 special round 2 allotment result has been released. Those who have applied for the CCMN counselling procedure can visit the official website of CCMN to check the special round 2 allotment result.

To check the CCMN counselling round 2 allotment process, students are required to visit the official website and log in using the JAM registration id and password. Candidates allotted seats in the second round must complete the document uploading and withdrawal by August 11, 2023.

The deadline for online document verification and the last date for resolution of any queries raised during online document verification is August 11, 2023.

CCMN round 2 counselling allotment result is available on the official website - ccmn.admissions.nic.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the allotment and complete the verification process.

CCMN 2023 Special Round 2 Allotment Direct link - Click Here

How to check CCMN Special Round 2 Allotment Result 2023

The CCMN 2023 special round 2 allotment result is available on the official website. To check the results students are required to login using their login credentials. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the allotment result.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CCMN

Step 2: Click on the CCMN special round 2 allotment result link

Step 3: Enter the JAM registration id and password

Step 4: The second round allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the JAM 2023 special round 2 allotment result for further reference

