CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Without Late Fee To End Tomorrow, Check Exam Date Here

CEED, UCEED 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will close the registration window for Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) tomorrow i.e., 4th November 2022. Candidates can fill up the CEED, UCEED registration form without paying any late fees at ceedapp.iitb.ac.in and uceedapp.iitb.ac.in respectively.

Although the last date to fill out the online application form CEED, UCEED 2023 without late fee is tomorrow, the officials have given the provision to register online by paying late fees between 5th to 11th November 2022 in online mode.

CEED 2023 Registration (Without Late Fees) - Direct Link (Available Now)

UCEED 2023 Registration (Without Late Fees) - Direct Link (Available Now)

CEED, UCEED Dates 2023

Events Dates Last date for online registration without late fee 4th November 2022 Last date for online registration with a late fee 11th November 2022 CEED, UCEED admit card 13th January 2023 UCEED, CEED 22nd January 2023

How To Register for CEED, UCEED 2023?

To register for CEED, and UCEED, candidates will have to visit the official website. Also, to successfully submit the form, candidates will have to pay for the registration. All the candidates will have to pay Rs.3600 whereas those belonging to SC/ST/PwD category have to pay Rs. 1800. Go through the steps to know how to apply for CEED, UCEED 2023 -

1st Step - For UCEED - click on - uceedapp.iitb.ac.in and for CEED, go to the official website - ceedapp.iitb.ac.in

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the CEED, UCCED registration link.

3rd Step - To register, candidates have to enter the asked details.

4th Step - Now, login with the credentials generated and fill up the application form.

5th Step - Also, upload prescribed documents and pay the registration fees of CEED, UCEED.

6th Step - Now, go through the details and submit the form.

CEED, UCEED 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct CEED and UCEED in online mode on 22nd January 2023. All the shortlisted candidates in UCEED can register for admission to the Bachelor of Design (BDes) programme whereas those who will qualify for CEED can take admission in Master of Design (MDes) and PhD programmes in Design.

Also Read: CSAB 2022 Counselling: Special Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Check at csab.nic.in