CEETA PG Registration 2023 To End Tomorrow, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

CEETA PG Registration 2023 Ends Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, Anna University will close the registrations for Common Engineering Entrance Test Postgraduate (CEETA PG) tomorrow-February 22, 2023. Candidates who wish to pursue M.E./M.Tech./M.Arch./M.Plan. Degree Programmes can apply for CEETA PG 2023 on the official website i.e. tancet.annuniv.edu by tomorrow only.

The authorities will conduct CEET PG 2023 exam on March 26, 2023. It is expected that the CEETA PG 2023 admit card will be released on March 11, 2023. Once released, candidates will be able to access and download the hall ticket on the official website. No one shall be granted entry to the exam hall without a hall ticket.

CEETA PG Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

Who Can Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

The authorities have set eligibility criteria for candidates who are applying for CEETA PG 2023. Candidates can check out the CEETA PG Eligibility Criteria below-

Candidates registered for the final semester/year examination of the qualifying degree programmes for the Academic year 2022-2023, (except A.M.I.E. and other similar certificates of various professional bodies ) are eligible.

However, candidates can check out the entire detailed criteria in the information bulletin attached below.

CEETA PG 2023 Information Bulletin PDF- Click Here

Who Cannot Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

The below-mentioned candidates cannot apply for the CEETA PG 2023 Exam-

Candidates admitted through Lateral Entry in degree courses are not eligible except, B.E./B.Tech.

Candidates with B.E./B.Tech. Degree obtained through Distance / Weekend mode Programmes are not eligible.

Candidates with Degree obtained without studying 10th Std., 12th Std. or 3 years Diploma and 3/4/5 years degree programme are not eligible.

How to Apply for CEETA PG 2023?

The eligible candidates can apply for CEETA PG 2023 till tomorrow- February 22, 2023. They can register on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1 : Visit the official website i.e. tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Scroll down, click on commencement of online registration

Step 3 : Register with the required details

Step 4 : Now, log in with the registered email and password

Step 5 : Fill out CEETA PG 2023 application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay required fee

Step 7 : Submit the form and take a printout

