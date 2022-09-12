CG PET Counselling 2022: Chhattisgarh CG PET 2022 Counselling Registration Begins, Apply Till 16 Sep

Chhattisgarh CG PET Counselling 2022: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Chhattisgarh has begun the phase 1 counselling registrations for Chhattisgarh Pre Engineering Test (CG PET) 2022 from today on 12th September. The candidates can register for CG PET counselling in online mode at - cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. Those who have qualified CG PET 2022 entrance exam can register for the phase 1 counselling process till 16th September by 3 pm.

DTE Chhattisgarh will announce the CG PET round 1 allotment result on 20th September 2022. Candidates must submit their confirmation and admission fee for the allotted college between 21st to 24th September 2022. The candidates will be allotted Chhattisgarh State Quota seats and other State Quota seats for admission to BE, BTech courses in Engineering institutions for the academic session 2022-23.

How To Register for CG PET Counselling 2022?

DoTE Chhattisgarh has started the counselling registration of CG PET 2022 for B.Tech admission. To register for Chhattisgarh PET counselling 2022, candidates will have to visit the official website - cgdteraipur.cgstate.gov.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the candidate registration link. Further, on the new page, click on - apply. Now, log in with the required details and register with all the basic information, upload the required documents and pay the registration fee. Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

CG PET Counselling 2022 Notice

As per media reports, DTE Chhattisgarh stated, "After applying online, it is mandatory to get the documents tested in any one of the designated document testing centers within the stipulated time period before allotment. Without this allotment will not be considered."

The CG PET Counselling 2022 document verification date is between 12th to 16th September till 5 pm. The candidates will be allotted Chhattisgarh State Quota seats and other State Quota seats for admission to BE, BTech courses in Engineering institutions for the academic session 2022-23.