CG PET result 2023 declared at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, download Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test merit list pdf here

CG PET Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) Raipur has declared the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) result online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their Chhattisgarh PET result at the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. They have to use their mobile number and password to download their CG PET result.
Along with the result, the Chhattisgarh PET merit list 2023 pdf has been released. They can check their names, application number and pass percentage mentioned in the merit list of CG PET. This year, Divyansh Agrawal, Chitransh Agrawal and Vanshika Agrawal have secured the top three ranks in the entrance exam.
CG PET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
Chhattisgarh PET Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to check CG PET Result 2023?
Candidates can access their result and merit list online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in by logging in using their required credentials. They can go through the steps to know how to download result for Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test:
Step 1: Go to the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on result, merit list
Step 3: On the new page, click on Chhattisgarh PET result, merit list
Step 4: To check result, a new login window will appear on the screen
Step 5: Enter mobile number and password
Step 5: The result file will appear on the screen, save it for future references
What details are mentioned on the merit list of CG PET 2023?
In case of any mistakes in the result, the candidates are advised to contact the official authorities. As per the pdf released, the following information has been mentioned on the CG PET merit list 2023:
- Application Number
- Roll Number
- Name
- Category
- Gender
- Date of Birth
- Percentage secured
CG PET Toppers 2023
Based on the merit list, candidates can check the list of toppers and their marks secured:
|
Names
|
Percentage
|
Divyansh Agrawal
|
79.851%
|
Chitransh Agrawal
|
70.558%
|
Vanshika Agrawal
|
70.395%
|
Animesh Dewangan
|
66.408%
|
Shashwat Karn
|
65.782%
|
Amit Kumar Panchayan
|
65.184%
