CG PET result 2023 declared at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, download Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test merit list pdf here

CG PET Result 2023: CPEB has released the result of Chhattisgarh PET online. Candidates have to use their mobile number and password to check CG PET result at the official website: yapam.cgstate.gov.in. Download CG PET merit list pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 7, 2023 14:10 IST
CG PET Result 2023: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CPEB) Raipur has declared the Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test (CG PET) result online. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their Chhattisgarh PET result at the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. They have to use their mobile number and password to download their CG PET result. 

Along with the result, the Chhattisgarh PET merit list 2023 pdf has been released. They can check their names, application number and pass percentage mentioned in the merit list of CG PET. This year, Divyansh Agrawal, Chitransh Agrawal and Vanshika Agrawal have secured the top three ranks in the entrance exam. 

How to check CG PET Result 2023? 

Candidates can access their result and merit list online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in by logging in using their required credentials. They can go through the steps to know how to download result for Chhattisgarh Pre-Engineering Test: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on result, merit list 

Step 3: On the new page, click on Chhattisgarh PET result, merit list 

Step 4: To check result, a new login window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Enter mobile number and password

Step 5: The result file will appear on the screen, save it for future references

What details are mentioned on the merit list of CG PET 2023? 

In case of any mistakes in the result, the candidates are advised to contact the official authorities. As per the pdf released, the following information has been mentioned on the CG PET merit list 2023: 

  • Application Number 
  • Roll Number
  • Name 
  • Category 
  • Gender
  • Date of Birth
  • Percentage secured 

CG PET Toppers 2023 

Based on the merit list, candidates can check the list of toppers and their marks secured: 

Names 

Percentage 

Divyansh Agrawal

79.851%

Chitransh Agrawal

70.558%

Vanshika Agrawal

70.395%

Animesh Dewangan

66.408%

Shashwat Karn

65.782%

Amit Kumar Panchayan

65.184% 

