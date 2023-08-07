KCET 2023 option entry starts for engineering, medical, agriculture, and other courses, get link to apply here

  1. Home
KEA KCET Option Entry 2023: KEA has started the combined option entry for Karnataka CET counselling. Candidates can check the seat matrix and seat allotment and enter their KCET options online at: kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Get direct link here

Updated: Aug 7, 2023 12:56 IST
KEA KCET Option Entry 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has commenced the combined option entry for engineering, medical, agriculture, pharmacy and other courses for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) counselling. The candidates need to fill preferred choices of colleges and courses from the login facility at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. 

The last date to complete the Karnataka CET option entry is August 9, 2023. Based on that, KEA will release the KCET mock seat allotment result on August 11, 2023. Candidates can change their choices filled at the time of option entry from August 11 to 14. The exam authority will release the KCET 2023 round 1 seat allotment result on August 16. 

KCET Option Entry 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Karnataka CET Option Entry Dates 2023 

The option entry is held jointly by KEA for all courses. Therefore, candidates who are eligible for medical, dental and engineering courses will have to enter choices in the same portal. Check the table to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates

Last date for combined option entry for engineering, medical, agriculture, architecture and others

August 9, 2023, at 10 AM

Release of mock allotment results

August 11, 2023 at 6 PM

Provision to change option entry - add, reorder, alter or delete options

August 11 to 14, 2023 till 11 AM

Declaration of first KCET allotment result

August 16, 2023 at 6 PM

How to enter options for KCET counselling 2023? 

Candidates who have cleared the KEA KCET have to submit their preference to be considered for the KCET counselling 2023 for BTech, MBBS, BDS, veterinary, agriculture, and pharmacy admissions in the participating colleges in Karnataka. Go through the steps to know how to enter options for KCET: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the KCET 2023 counselling

Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the CET number and other details 

Step 5: Fill the preferred choices of colleges and courses from the dropdown menu

Step 6: Preview all the details and submit the KCET choice filling form for future reference 

