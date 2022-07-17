CISCE Class 10th Result 2022 (Declared): How to sign up for DigiLocker to check ICSE 10th Results Online?

CISCE Class 10th Result 2022 (Declared): Finally, ICSE 10th Result 2022 has been officially declared by CISCE Board today evening. In line with the official announcement, the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) Board has declared the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 for the board exams today - 17th July 2022. The declaration of ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 was done completely virtually and students can now check their individual ICSE Result 2022 online by visiting the official portal - cisce.org. Alternatively, the ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 marksheet can also be obtained or downloaded by the students through the link that has been placed below.

As per the latest update, the CISCE Board is all set to declare the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 today - 17th July 2022 at 5 PM in the evening. The Council for Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) will formally announce the CISCE Class 10th Final Result, which will consist of marks of both, Term 1 and Term 2 Exams. ICSE 10th Result 2022 will be declared during evening hours and made available to the students online via the official portal - cisce.org.

ICSE 10th Results 2022 Available on DigiLocker App

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking CISCE 10th Result 2022, the board has made special arrangements for declaration of CISCE Class 10 Result 2022. In addition to publishing the ICSE 10th Class Result 2022 online on the official website, the board will also make the digital marksheets available to the students through DigiLocker App. Students can obtain digitally signed copies of the statement of marks and pass certificates for ICSE Class 10 Result 2022 easily by installing DigiLocker App and registering on it for the same. Students should note that the digitally signed documents will be available after 24 hours of publication of results through DigiLocker.

How to Sign Up on DigiLocker App for CISCE Class 10th Result 2022?

The most convenient and easy way of checking the ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 for the students would eb through the DigiLocker App. To sign-up for DigiLocker, students need to visit the website - digilocker.gov.in or download the Mobile App for the same from PlayStore or Apple App Store. After downloading the app, students need to enter their phone number, which will be authenticated by the app using OTP - One Time Password. In the next step, the app will ask students to register themselves by providing their basic details including username and password. Once the DigiLocker Account is created successfully, students will be able to access and download the digitally signed documents issued by the CISCE by entering their exam roll number, unique ID and other details.

