CLAT 2024 Updates: Know Who Can Download Sample Question Papers Here

CLAT 2024 Updates: The Consortium of NLUs has already released the third Common Law Admission Test sample paper. Candidates who have registered and paid the fee can download the official CLAT sample paper online from the login portal. Those who are yet to fill up the CLAT 2024 application form can apply soon online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date for registration is November 3, 2023.

Earlier, two sample papers for CLAT 2024 were released by the consortium and they can be attempted online by only registered candidates. CLAT 2024 exam will be held on December 3, 2023. Both CLAT UG and PG exams will be held on the same day.

Who Can Download CLAT 2024 Sample Question Papers?

According to an official statement, “The sample questions will only be accessible to candidates who have completed the registration process including payment of fees.” As per the details available, the CLAT sample questions can be downloaded at the Consortium's portal. Candidates have to use their login ID and password created at the time of registration to download CLAT sample question papers. They can go through the steps to know how to download:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter Email ID and Password

Step 5: Click on the sample papers CLAT 2024

Step 6: Download and save it

What is the Last Date For CLAT Registration 2023?

Candidates who wish to appear for the law entrance exam must note that the last date to fill out the CLAT 2024 application form is November 3, 2023. Those seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at National Law Universities (NLUs) can apply for CLAT 2024 at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Check tweet below:

⌛️Just 9 days left to register for the CLAT 2024!



📚 Complete your registration today to use sample questions and other resources to enhance your preparations for CLAT 2024.



Register here: https://t.co/MWswVGQGxh #CLAT #CLAT2024 #lawentrance #CLATaspirants #NLU pic.twitter.com/PRLxAFqxfO — Consortium of NLUs (CLAT) (@ConsortiumNLUs) October 26, 2023

