CLAT Admit Card 2024 Likely by Next Week, Download NLU Hall Ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT Admit Card 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is expected to release the admit card of CLAT by the third week of November. Candidates can download the NLU Delhi CLAT admit card online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Know updates here

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 16, 2023 13:39 IST
CLAT 2024 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 for undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams. It is expected that the CLAT admit card will be released by November 21, 2023. However, an official update regarding this is still awaited. 

Candidates can download the CLAT 2024 admit card online from the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To download the hall ticket, they have to enter their registration number/ application number and date of birth. As per the scheduled date, CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, in offline mode at over 130 exam centres across the country. 

CLAT Dates 2024 

As of now, the release date of admit card has not been announced. Till then candidates can go through the table to know the other important CLAT dates: 

Events

Dates

CLAT admit card 

November 21, 2023 (Tentative)

CLAT exam date

December 03, 2023

How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2024?

Only registered candidates can download the hall ticket of CLAT online. The admit card will be available online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download CLAT 2024 admit card: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Enter the registered mobile number and password 

Step 5: Click on the Login button and the admit card will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the admit card and take at least two printouts of it for future references 

What Details will be Mentioned on the CLAT 2024 Admit Card? 

The hall ticket is likely to include information about the candidate and CLAT 2024 exam. Check below the details that will be mentioned on th admit card: 

  • Name of the candidate
  • Roll number
  • Application number
  • Exam centre name
  • Exam centre address
  • Exam timings along with reporting time
  • Photograph 
  • Signature 
  • Exam day guidelines 

CLAT Exam Centres 2024 

CLAT is conducted across the country. This year, the Consortium of NLUs has added two new exam centres at Diu and Silvassa for CLAT 2024. Candidates can check below the names of some of the cities where the law entrance exam will be held: 

Cities 

Cities 

Cities 

Cities 

Agra

Gandhinagar

Kolkata

Ahmedabad

Muzaffarpur

Madurai

Aurangabad

Greater Noida /Noida

Allahabad

Gangtok

Kota

Amritsar

Nagpur

Ghaziabad

Kurukshetra

Barrackpore

Barasat

Gorakhpur

Lucknow

Gurugram

Bhopal

Hisar

Mohali

Mumbai

Haldwani

Guwahati

Bangalore

Mysore 

