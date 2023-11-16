CLAT Admit Card 2024 Likely by Next Week, Download NLU Hall Ticket at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will soon release the admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024 for undergraduate and postgraduate law entrance exams. It is expected that the CLAT admit card will be released by November 21, 2023. However, an official update regarding this is still awaited.

Candidates can download the CLAT 2024 admit card online from the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To download the hall ticket, they have to enter their registration number/ application number and date of birth. As per the scheduled date, CLAT 2024 will be conducted on December 3, 2023, in offline mode at over 130 exam centres across the country.

CLAT Dates 2024

As of now, the release date of admit card has not been announced. Till then candidates can go through the table to know the other important CLAT dates:

Events Dates CLAT admit card November 21, 2023 (Tentative) CLAT exam date December 03, 2023

How to Download CLAT Admit Card 2024?

Only registered candidates can download the hall ticket of CLAT online. The admit card will be available online at the official website. They can go through the steps to know how to download CLAT 2024 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CLAT 2024

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the registered mobile number and password

Step 5: Click on the Login button and the admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the admit card and take at least two printouts of it for future references

What Details will be Mentioned on the CLAT 2024 Admit Card?

The hall ticket is likely to include information about the candidate and CLAT 2024 exam. Check below the details that will be mentioned on th admit card:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Application number

Exam centre name

Exam centre address

Exam timings along with reporting time

Photograph

Signature

Exam day guidelines

CLAT Exam Centres 2024

CLAT is conducted across the country. This year, the Consortium of NLUs has added two new exam centres at Diu and Silvassa for CLAT 2024. Candidates can check below the names of some of the cities where the law entrance exam will be held:

Cities Cities Cities Cities Agra Gandhinagar Kolkata Ahmedabad Muzaffarpur Madurai Aurangabad Greater Noida /Noida Allahabad Gangtok Kota Amritsar Nagpur Ghaziabad Kurukshetra Barrackpore Barasat Gorakhpur Lucknow Gurugram Bhopal Hisar Mohali Mumbai Haldwani Guwahati Bangalore Mysore

