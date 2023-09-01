CLAT campus visit registration 2024 begins, registered candidates can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has started 'Campus Day Visits' registration window for the candidates who have registered for CLAT. Candidates can apply for campus day visits online at the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. They should note that there are limited slots for CLAT 2024 campus day visits. Those filling the form first will be confirmed for the visit. Moreover, only 1 campus is allowed for each candidate in one cycle.

The Campus Day Visit has been scheduled from September 20 to November 3, 2023 on different time slots. CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be held on December 3 this year. The registration process for CLAT undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses is ongoing. Candidates can apply till November 3, 2023.

CLAT Dates 2024

Candidates can check below the table to know the application and other important dates:

Events Dates CLAT campus visit day registration Ongoing Open Campus Visit day (Only for CLAT registered candidates) September 20 to November 3, 2023 Last date to apply for CLAT November 3, 2023 CLAT admit card 15 days before the exam date CLAT December 3, 2023

CLAT Campus Day Visits Official Tweet

The consortium of NLUs (CLAT) has tweeted, “Are you looking forward to visiting an NLU? Here’s your chance! Campus Visits are now available if you have completed your #CLAT2024 registration. You can apply to visit any of the NLUs offering these Campus Visits, through your login on the CLAT portal.” Check tweet below:

How to apply for CLAT Campus Day Visits?

Candidates can follow the steps to apply for CLAT 2024 Campus Day visits:

Step 1: Go to the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, login, and click on - Enroll for Campus Day Visit

Step 3: A new page will open up with NLUs available along with the schedule and slot status

Step 4: Click on - Apply for Campus Visit link

Step 5: Click on apply and ok to confirm and submit it

