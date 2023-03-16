CMA Dec Result 2022 for Intermediate and Final Course Tomorrow, Get Details Here

CMA Dec Result 2022: As per the latest updates, the Insititute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) will declare the intermediate and final result for Cost and Management Accounting (CMA) tomorrow i.e. March 17, 2023. Candidates who appeared in ICMAI CMA Intermediate/Final exam can check out the result on the official website i.e. icmai.in. Candidates need to enter login credentials to check out the ICMAI CMA Result 2023.

The authorities conducted the CMA December 2022 Exam for Intermediate and final courses from March 5 to 12, 2023. Candidates can either find the press release having the registration number of the qualified candidates. Otherwise, they can log in to the portal to check the CMA Dec Result 2022.

How to Check CMA Inter Result Dec 2022?

Candidates who appeared for the CMA Inter Dec Exam 2022 can check out the result on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to check-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icmai.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Students tab

Step 3: Now, click on Results from the side menu

Step 4: Click on the link saying CMA Inter Result Dec 2022

Step 5: Enter the login credentials

Step 6: CMA Inter Result Dec 2022 will appear on the screen

