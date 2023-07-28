  1. Home
COMEDK 2023 Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Get Direct Link Here

The COMEDK 2023 round 2 phase 1 seat allotment result has been released. Candidates can check their results on the official website, comedk.org. Shortlisted candidates must make a decision to accept the allotted seat and pay the prescribed fee between July 28 and July 31, 2023. 

 

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 28, 2023 17:09 IST
COMEDK 2023: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK  has released the round 2 phase 1 seat allotment result today: July 28, 2023. Candidates who fall under the KKR/HKR category can check out the result on the official website: comedk.org.

According to the official schedule, shortlisted candidates must make the decision to accept the allotted seat and pay the prescribed fee between  28 July to July 31, 2023, up to 4:00 PM. They can report to the allotted institute from 28 July to August 1, 2023, up to 3:00 PM.

COMEDK 2023 Seat Allotment- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check the result is given below:

COMEDK 2023 Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment

Click Here

COMEDK Cutoff 2023

Click Here

How to Check COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access allocation:

Step 1: Visit the official website: comedk.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login tab

Step 3: Log in with the application number and password

Step 4: The COMEDK 2023 seat allotment result will appear

Step 5: View and download the result

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After COMEDK 2023 Round 2 Phase 1 Counselling Ends?

After Phase 1 ends, the authorities will begin the Phase 2 seat allotment process. The choice filling for the second phase will begin on August 4 and continue till August 6, 2023, up to 11.55 PM. The authorities will release the seat allotment result on August 9, 2023.

Also Read: JoSAA 2023 Cutoff Released for NITs; Check Institute wise Opening and Closing Ranks Here

 
