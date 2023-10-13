CPGET Counselling 2023 Phase 2 Web Options Entry Begins Tomorrow, Check Steps To Apply Here

CPGET 2023 Web Option Entry Phase 2: Osmania University will begin the CPGET 2023 counselling phase 2 web option entry process tomorrow. The verification of certificates uploaded by candidates will close today as per the details schedule given. Candidates who have applied for the phase 2 counselling process can visit the official website of CPGET 2023 counselling from tomorrow onwards to enter the choices for the allotment round. The last date for students to submit their choices for the allotment round is October 17, 2023.

CPGET 2023 phase 2 counselling registration process began on October 6, 2023. Those who did not participate in the first counselling round were eligible to apply for the phase 2 counselling process. Only those candidates who have cleared the CPGET 2023 entrance exams were eligible to apply for the counselling process.

CPGET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Web Option Entry

The link for students to enter their choices for the phase 2 counselling round will begin tomorrow. Candidates who have applied for the second round of counselling can follow the steps given below to complete the counselling web options entry process.

Step 1: Visit the official website for CPGET counselling

Step 2: Click on the phase 2 web option entry window

Step 3: Click on the link given and enter the login credentials

Step 4: Enter the options for course and college in the order of preference for allotment

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

Based on the choices entered, the CPGET 2023 phase 2 allotment result will be announced on September 23, 2023. Candidates allotted seats in the second phase of counselling can report to the allotted colleges along with the allotment letter and the original documents from October 26 to 31, 2023

Also Read: GSEB 12th Exam 2024 Time Table Released, Check Science, General Stream Schedule Here