CSAB Special Round Counselling Registration 2022 To End Today, Apply Soon at csab.nic.in

CSAB 2022: As per the recent updates, the Central Seat Allocation Board will end the CSAB special round registration process today on 28th October 2022. Interested candidates can register for CSAB 2022 special round on the official website - csab.nic.in. They will have to use their - JEE Main application number and password for CSAB special round registration 2022.

The CSAB provides admission to IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs based on the candidate's JEE Main scores. The seats are allotted to the registered candidates based on their JEE Main merit, preferences, and seat availability. The qualified candidates will have to report to the allotted college/institute and get their documents verified.

CSAB Special Round Counselling Registration 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

CSAB Special Round Counselling 2022 Dates

Events Dates Last date for CSAB special round registration 28th October 2022 Last date for choice filling and document verification for PwD candidates 29th October 2022 CSAB special round 1 seat allotment 30th October 2022 Exercising willingness in CSAB round 1 allotment 30th October to 1st November 2022

How To Register for CSAB Special Round Counselling 2022?

The CSAB provides admissions into the participating institutes (IIITs, NITs, and GFTIs) based on JEE Main scores. The candidates will be allowed to apply for the freeze, slide, and float process from 30th October to 1st November. Go through the steps to know how to register for CSAB Special round counselling here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of CSAB - csab.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, look for CSAB special link and click on - registration and choice filling.

3rd Step - On the new page, enter JEE Main application number, password, and security pin.

4th Step - Also, upload the specified documents and pay CSAB application fee.

5th Step - Select the college and course and lock the choices.

What after CSAB Special Round Counselling 2022?

After the registration of CSAB special round counselling process ends, the authorities will release the CSAB seat allotment result in online mode. Candidates will be able to check the CSAB round 1 seat allotment result through JEE application number and password. The last date to confirm admission is 1st November 2022.