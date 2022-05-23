Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    CUET 2022: Jharkhand Governor urges Education Minister to reconsider implementation CUET UG Exam for 2022-23

    harkhand State Governor urges the Education minister to reconsider the decision of implementing the CUET from the 2022-23 academic year. Check complete details here. 

    Published On: May 23, 2022 08:42 IST
    Jharkhand CUET: Jharkhand State Governor Ramesh Bais has urged the Union Minister of Education - Dharmendra Pradhan to reconsider the decision of implementing the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) from the 2022-23 academic year. 

    In a letter addressed to the minister the governor pointed out the problems and difficulties faced by students due to the implementation of the CUET exam. He stated that considering the problems faced it does not seem possible to follow and implement the CUET Exam for UG programmes in the state universities from the current session and hence reconsider the decision.

    The Governor also added that a letter was received from the University Grants Commission Chairman asking for the implementation of the CUET exam from the 2022-21 academic year for the admissions to various universities in Jharkhand. 

    All the state university Vice Chancellors and the higher education department were also directed to follow the guidelines provided by the UGC.

    Universities report of students facing difficulties

    It was then that the governor received information regarding the difficulties faced by universities of the state in implementing CUET for the UG Admissions from the 2022-21 academic session.

    Universities have also stated that the Socio-Economic background is not good for most of the students and the students from Tribal and backward communities are not in a position to afford the application fee for the CUET exam.

    As per the schedule provided by the officials, the last date for students to submit the CUET 2022 UG Applications was May 22, 2022. 

