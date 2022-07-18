CUET 2022: NTA issues clarification over Change in Exam Centres for 19th July Test, Get Complete Details Here

CUET 2022 Important Notification about Exam Centre Change: Even as confusion and chaos over the last-minute change in CUET UG 2022 Exam Centre continues, NTA has issued an important notification clarifying its stand on the matter. NTA - National Testing Agency has issued a notification today evening directed aspirants who are due to appear for the CUET UG 2022 Exam on 19th July, that they will have to appear for the test as per the exam centre revision notified to them. The clarification comes following confusion among the candidates on Day 1 of the Common University Entrance Test 2022 due to the last-minute change in exam centres. Clarifying its stand on the matter, NTA’s official notification says that “candidates will have to follow the exam centre as stated on the CUET 2022 admit card.”

What does NTA’s Notice say about CUET 2022 Exam Centre Change?

The official notice released by NTA is aimed at the CUET 2022 aspirants who will be appearing for the UG level University entrance exam scheduled for 19th July 2022. The notice reads "Several queries have been received from candidates regarding change of Centre for their examination scheduled on 19 July 2022. Candidates are hereby informed that they should go to the Centre mentioned on their Admit Card downloaded from the website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in."

#CUETUG2022 NTA releases Important Notice About Exam Centre Change pic.twitter.com/gZth3mR9uw — Education Reporter (@EducationRepor2) July 18, 2022

The notice impacts those candidates who are due to appear for the CUET 2022 Exam tomorrow and have requested a change in the examination centre. Such candidates have been sent a message on their registered mobile number, directing them to re-download their CUET UG 2022 Admit Card with updated details about the changed exam centre details.

Second Change for Candidates Who Miss CUET 2022 due to Exam Centre Change

The notice issued by NTA also addresses the concerns shared by several parents and students about missing the CUET 2022 exam, especially on Day 1 of the examination, due to a last-minute change in the exam centre. The apex testing agency in its latest notice says that such candidates will get another chance in the August phase of CUET.

I got the mail from NTA that your center city has been changed but when i went to cuet smarth ac in website and downloaded the admit card again, it is not showing any change which is center city in the first admit card That was not being mentioned in this admit card.@DG_NTA pic.twitter.com/mN70vR3JF4 — Kuldeep Bishnoi (@ikuldeep29) July 18, 2022

Aspirants complain about Last Minute Change to CUET 2022 Exam Centres

While NTA’s notice has come as an important update for CUET 2022 aspirants who are to appear for the test tomorrow, several candidates have complained about the last-minute change in the exam centre. Taking to the social media platform Twitter, several candidates and their parents have complained that they have received a text message on their phone from NTA confirming the change in the CUET UG 2022 Exam Centre. When they tried to download CUET Admit Card 2022, it showed the same details about the exam centre as earlier. Such candidates are now worried about which exam centre are they supposed to report to for the entrance test tomorrow.

My daughter who has a #CUET exam tmrw received a msg that her Centre has been changed. Admit card still shows the same add. On Fri also her Centre was changed a day before but admit card with a new add was available. No email/phone response. Kindly resolve @DG_NTA @mamidala90 pic.twitter.com/h8345GAvdh — Gulshan Sachdeva (@gsachdevajnu) July 18, 2022

