CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam Cancelled at Few Centres over Reports of Sabotage: UGC Chairman

CUET 2022: As per media reports, with 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET has become the second-biggest entrance exam in the country. However, on Thursday, the first shift of the CUET 2nd Phase exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. Later on Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres. This has caused trouble to students who were sent back from exam centres.

Acknowledging the technical glitches during CUET phase 2 exam, the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar has stated that exams at some of the centres has been cancelled or postponed due to reports of sabotage. He also said strict action will be taken against those found involved in any "wilful sabotage" process. The CUET is held for admission to undergraduate courses in central universities at 489 centres in over 250 cities across India and nine cities abroad.

Reports and Indication of Sabotage: UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar

As per media reports, the UGC chairman informed that, "There were reports and indications of sabotage in the process. NTA (National Testing Agency) immediately swung into action and cancelled and postponed examinations in centres which witnessed such a possibility. Strict action will be taken against anyone involved in wilful sabotage of the process."

He further added, “Cancellation of the test in some centres was done keeping the best interests of the students in mind. NTA is constantly in touch with the students through email, messaging and voice mail to keep them informed of the changes and extra care is being taken in this regard.”

CUET 2022 Phase 2 Exam to Be Held from 24th August

Addressing the issue, UGC Chairman said that after witnessing several indications of sabotage, NTA decided to cancel the exam at some centres to avoid any further trouble. UGC Chairman and NTA have recently announced new dates for CUET 2022 as well. Considering the date change requests, the authorities have now decided to conduct CUET exam (for cancelled centres) between 24th and 28th August 2022. Earlier, these exams were scheduled between 12th August 12 and 14, 2022.

Fresh CUET Admit Card For Phase 2 To Be Released

This time, National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that fresh CUET admit cards 2022 will also be issued to all candidates. However, the date for the release of admit card will be announced later. The exam conducting body has also created a grievance redressal e-mail - cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in, where candidates can send their concerns.

Candidates Requested Different CUET Exam Date 2022

As per media reports, a total of 15,811 candidates requested a date different from 12th to 14th August 2022. Similarly, many candidates have approached NTA requesting not to schedule their examination between 12th to 14th August as a series of festivals are falling during this period. Also, many candidates had requested for date or city change as the cities allotted to them in Phase II (4th to 6th August 2022) were not suitable to them.

