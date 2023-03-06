CUET 2023: NTA Adds 34 New Help Centres to Assist Candidates In Filling UG Application Form

CUET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up CUET UG 2023 exam help centres across India. Recently, NTA decided to increase the number of help centres to support the candidates in filling the online CUET 2023 application process. Now, NTA has added 34 new helpline centres to assist candidates with filling up their CUET application form free of cost. These help centres' details are available at - nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

NTA said - “The candidates need not go to any Cyber Cafe to fill their application form of CUET UG 2023.” Earlier, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar shared on Twitter that CUET (UG) - 2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) application process is ongoing. The last date to apply is March 12.

CUET 2023 Exam Help Centres

The help centre of CUET 2023 has been set up to ensure that candidates who want to appear in the exam can apply easily. Check list of some of the newly added CUET exam help below -

Centre Name Address City/State India International School Kshipra Path, Opp. V.T. Road, Mansarovar Jaipur, Rajasthan Modern English School Kahilipara Kamrup Metropolitan, Assam DAV International School By-Pass Road, Verka Chowk, Amritsar Verka Chowk, Amritsar Ma Resort And Verka Milk Plant Amritsar, Punjab Lawrence And Mayo Public School Sector A, Srinathpuram, Near New Fire Station, Kota Kota, Rajasthan Cambridge International School For Girls Cambridge Innovative School Urban Estate Phase - II Jalandhar, Punjab Jalandhar, Punjab Rajhans Vidyalaya Rajhans Vidyalaya, Munshi Nagar, Near Bhavans College, D N Road, Andheri (West) Mumbai, Maharashtra Pragati Academy Perumbavoor Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor Ernakulam, Kerala Saraswathi Vidyalaya Arappura, Vattiyoorkavu, Trivandrum Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Arappura, Vattiyoorkavu Trivandrum, Kerala Delhi Public School, Risali Delhi Public School Bhilai Risali Sector, Bhilai Durg, Chhattisgarh The Mother's Institute of Integral Education Unit-I Near Indoor Hall Behind State Bank Main Branch Khurda, Odisha

