    CUET 2023: NTA Adds 34 New Help Centres to Assist Candidates In Filling UG Application Form

    CUET 2023: NTA has increased the number of exam help centres across India for CUET UG candidates. The NTA help centres have been set up to help the candidates in filling out the CUET application form 2023 free of cost. Know details here 

    Updated: Mar 6, 2023 12:10 IST
    CUET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has set up CUET UG 2023 exam help centres across India. Recently, NTA decided to increase the number of help centres to support the candidates in filling the online  CUET 2023 application process. Now, NTA has added 34 new helpline centres to assist candidates with filling up their CUET application form free of cost. These help centres' details are available at - nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in. 

    NTA said - “The candidates need not go to any Cyber Cafe to fill their application form of CUET UG 2023.” Earlier, UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar shared on Twitter that CUET (UG) - 2023 Examination Help Centres for creating awareness among aspiring applicants. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) application process is ongoing. The last date to apply is March 12.  

    CUET UG 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now) 

    CUET 2023 Exam Help Centres 

    The help centre of CUET 2023 has been set up to ensure that candidates who want to appear in the exam can apply easily. Check list of some of the newly added CUET exam help below - 

    Centre Name

    Address 

    City/State

    India International School

    Kshipra Path, Opp. V.T. Road, Mansarovar

    Jaipur, Rajasthan

    Modern English School

    Kahilipara

    Kamrup Metropolitan, Assam

    DAV International School

    By-Pass Road, Verka Chowk,

    Amritsar Verka Chowk, Amritsar Ma Resort And Verka Milk Plant

    Amritsar, Punjab

    Lawrence And Mayo Public School

    Sector A, Srinathpuram, Near New Fire Station, Kota

    Kota, Rajasthan

    Cambridge International School For Girls

    Cambridge Innovative School

    Urban Estate Phase - II Jalandhar, Punjab

    Jalandhar, Punjab

    Rajhans Vidyalaya

    Rajhans Vidyalaya, Munshi Nagar, Near Bhavans College, D N Road, Andheri (West)

    Mumbai, Maharashtra

    Pragati Academy Perumbavoor

    Pragati Academy, Perumbavoor

    Ernakulam, Kerala

    Saraswathi Vidyalaya

    Arappura, Vattiyoorkavu,

    Trivandrum Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Arappura, Vattiyoorkavu

    Trivandrum, Kerala

    Delhi Public School, Risali

    Delhi Public School Bhilai Risali Sector, Bhilai

    Durg, Chhattisgarh

    The Mother's Institute of Integral Education

    Unit-I Near Indoor Hall Behind State Bank Main Branch

    Khurda, Odisha

    Check CUET 2023 Help Centres List - Here

    Also Read: CUET 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia To Accept CUET Scores for Admission to 20 Courses this Year, Check List Here

