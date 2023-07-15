CUET UG Cut Off University-wise: Check DU, JNU Course and Category Wise Cutoff Here!

  1. Home
CUET UG 2023 results are now live. Check cutoff list for different central universities for 2023-24 admission here.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 15, 2023 16:06 IST
CUET UG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET UG 2023 results today, July 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website to check their results. With the announcement of the KCET 2023 results, students are now eagerly waiting for the universities and colleges to announce the cutoff for the respective undergraduate courses. 

CUET UG 2023 is conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered in colleges and universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET exams, the first was conducted in 2022. 

Each participating university and institution releases the cutoff for the undergraduate courses. The cutoffs are released based on the number of students enrolled, seat intake, category of the students, and the performance of the students in the exam. 

CUET UG Result 2023 List of 100 Percentile Students

NTA has released the list of students who have score 100 percentile and 95 percentile and above in the CUET UG 2023 exams.

CUET UG Cutoff 2023

Each institute will be releasing the cutoff list for admissions to undergraduate courses. After the CUET UG 2023 results are announced, students who have applied for admission to various institutions can check the cutoff list and proceed with the admission process. 

CUET UG DU Cutoff

Delhi University will be conducting admissions through the CUET UG scores. The university will be releasing individual cutoff lists of affiliate colleges based on which admissions to the colleges will be conducted. Candidates will be updated here of the release of the DU merit list for 2023 UG admissions. 

Factors Affecting CUET UG 2023 Cutoff

With the announcement of the CUET UG Result 2023, candidates who have appeared for the exams will now be searching for the cutoff marks for 2023-24 admissions. The merit list/ cutoff list is released by individual colleges and universities taking into consideration the following factors. 

  • Total number of students
  • Seat in each programme
  • Average CUET score of candidates
  • Difficulty level of the exam

CUET UG 2023 University-wise Cutoff

The cutoffs for the various undergraduate programmes are released by individual institutions for each of the categories. Cutoffs are released based on the exams, number of students who appeared, overall difficulty level, and seats available. The cutoff list for each of the central universities will be provided here as and when the cutoff lists are released by the colleges. 

CUET UG Cutoff Previous Year

Each university will be releasing the cutoff list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can check cutoff from the previous year below. 

JNU CUET Cut off 2022 - Code 1

Courses

Subject Code

Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark

Cut off rank

Category

Defence Quota Cut off

Cut off rank

BA Hons Arabic

ARBU

78.879318

71

UR

73.012142

2

BA Hons Chinese

CHNU

85.802674

64

UR

83.729788

4

BA Hons Fresh

FRNU

89.985386

106

UR

64.432458

3

BA Hons German

GERU

89.569092

118

UR

39.3224286

3

BA Hons Japanese

JAPU

88.325754

86

UR

84.655188

9

BA Hons Korean

KORU

91.293368

43

UR

80.122198

6

BA Hons Persian

PERU

82.027608

70

UR

74.327388

4

BA Hons Pashto

PUSU

78.181406

37

UR

65.93222

3

BA Hons Russian

RSNU

84.258048

125

UR

85.122966

6

BA Hons Spanish

SPNU

87.920608

98

UR

53.108226

7

JNU CUET Cut-off 2022 - Code 2

Courses

Subject Code

Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark

Cut off rank

Category

Defence Quota Cut off

Cut off rank

BA Hons Arabic

ARBU

84.96218

17

UR

-

-

BA Hons Chinese

CHNU

88.935428

8

UR

76.799434

2

BA Hons Fresh

FRNU

98.679998

4

UR

62.06439

1

BA Hons German

GERU

93.719146

14

UR

93.212198

3

BA Hons Japanese

JAPU

92.156506

12

UR

88.441366

2

BA Hons Korean-

KORU

93.1638

13

UR

-

-

BA Hons Persian

PERU

94.934396

5

UR

-

-

BA Hons Pashto

PUSU

85.378762

9

UR

-

-

BA Hons Russian

RSNU

85.42414

38

UR

60.288532

2

BA Hons Spanish

SPNU

90.659294

24

UR

-

-

CUET UG Cutoff 2022 - Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Courses

First Round Cut Off / Score

Second Round Cut Off / Score

Category

BA Hons German Studies

1st Merit - 401.79,

2nd Merit - 378.2,

3rd Merit - 372.28,

4th Merit - 369.09,

5th Merit - 365.82,

6th Merit - 364.23

7th Merit - 340.61,

8th Merit - 268.98

General

BA Hons Chinese Studies

1st Merit - 391.48,

2nd Merit - 373.61,

3rd Merit - 364.89,

4th Merit - 364.06,

5th Merit - 353.49

7th Merit - 314.95,

8th Merit - 281.82

General

5 Year Integrated / Dual Degree BA-MA Social Management

1st Merit - 391.04,

2nd Merit - 373.61,

3rd Merit - 373.36,

4th Merit - 371.87

7th Merit - 271.44,

8th Merit - 95.91

General

BA Hons German Studies

1st Merit - 401.79,

2nd Merit - 378.2,

3rd Merit - 372.28,

4th Merit - 369.09,

5th Merit - 365.82,

6th Merit - 364.23

7th Merit - 340.61,

8th Merit - 268.98

General

*As per source

