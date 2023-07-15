CUET UG Cut Off University-wise: Check DU, JNU Course and Category Wise Cutoff Here!

CUET UG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET UG 2023 results today, July 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website to check their results. With the announcement of the KCET 2023 results, students are now eagerly waiting for the universities and colleges to announce the cutoff for the respective undergraduate courses.
CUET UG 2023 is conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered in colleges and universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET exams, the first was conducted in 2022.
Each participating university and institution releases the cutoff for the undergraduate courses. The cutoffs are released based on the number of students enrolled, seat intake, category of the students, and the performance of the students in the exam.
CUET UG Result 2023 List of 100 Percentile Students
NTA has released the list of students who have score 100 percentile and 95 percentile and above in the CUET UG 2023 exams.
CUET-UG: Subject Wise No of Candidates Securing 100 Percentile Score pic.twitter.com/TUgQSblcMX— Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 15, 2023
CUET UG Cutoff 2023
Each institute will be releasing the cutoff list for admissions to undergraduate courses. After the CUET UG 2023 results are announced, students who have applied for admission to various institutions can check the cutoff list and proceed with the admission process.
CUET UG DU Cutoff
Delhi University will be conducting admissions through the CUET UG scores. The university will be releasing individual cutoff lists of affiliate colleges based on which admissions to the colleges will be conducted. Candidates will be updated here of the release of the DU merit list for 2023 UG admissions.
Factors Affecting CUET UG 2023 Cutoff
With the announcement of the CUET UG Result 2023, candidates who have appeared for the exams will now be searching for the cutoff marks for 2023-24 admissions. The merit list/ cutoff list is released by individual colleges and universities taking into consideration the following factors.
- Total number of students
- Seat in each programme
- Average CUET score of candidates
- Difficulty level of the exam
CUET UG 2023 University-wise Cutoff
The cutoffs for the various undergraduate programmes are released by individual institutions for each of the categories. Cutoffs are released based on the exams, number of students who appeared, overall difficulty level, and seats available. The cutoff list for each of the central universities will be provided here as and when the cutoff lists are released by the colleges.
CUET UG Cutoff Previous Year
Each university will be releasing the cutoff list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can check cutoff from the previous year below.
JNU CUET Cut off 2022 - Code 1
|
Courses
|
Subject Code
|
Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark
|
Cut off rank
|
Category
|
Defence Quota Cut off
|
Cut off rank
|
BA Hons Arabic
|
ARBU
|
78.879318
|
71
|
UR
|
73.012142
|
2
|
BA Hons Chinese
|
CHNU
|
85.802674
|
64
|
UR
|
83.729788
|
4
|
BA Hons Fresh
|
FRNU
|
89.985386
|
106
|
UR
|
64.432458
|
3
|
BA Hons German
|
GERU
|
89.569092
|
118
|
UR
|
39.3224286
|
3
|
BA Hons Japanese
|
JAPU
|
88.325754
|
86
|
UR
|
84.655188
|
9
|
BA Hons Korean
|
KORU
|
91.293368
|
43
|
UR
|
80.122198
|
6
|
BA Hons Persian
|
PERU
|
82.027608
|
70
|
UR
|
74.327388
|
4
|
BA Hons Pashto
|
PUSU
|
78.181406
|
37
|
UR
|
65.93222
|
3
|
BA Hons Russian
|
RSNU
|
84.258048
|
125
|
UR
|
85.122966
|
6
|
BA Hons Spanish
|
SPNU
|
87.920608
|
98
|
UR
|
53.108226
|
7
JNU CUET Cut-off 2022 - Code 2
|
Courses
|
Subject Code
|
Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark
|
Cut off rank
|
Category
|
Defence Quota Cut off
|
Cut off rank
|
BA Hons Arabic
|
ARBU
|
84.96218
|
17
|
UR
|
-
|
-
|
BA Hons Chinese
|
CHNU
|
88.935428
|
8
|
UR
|
76.799434
|
2
|
BA Hons Fresh
|
FRNU
|
98.679998
|
4
|
UR
|
62.06439
|
1
|
BA Hons German
|
GERU
|
93.719146
|
14
|
UR
|
93.212198
|
3
|
BA Hons Japanese
|
JAPU
|
92.156506
|
12
|
UR
|
88.441366
|
2
|
BA Hons Korean-
|
KORU
|
93.1638
|
13
|
UR
|
-
|
-
|
BA Hons Persian
|
PERU
|
94.934396
|
5
|
UR
|
-
|
-
|
BA Hons Pashto
|
PUSU
|
85.378762
|
9
|
UR
|
-
|
-
|
BA Hons Russian
|
RSNU
|
85.42414
|
38
|
UR
|
60.288532
|
2
|
BA Hons Spanish
|
SPNU
|
90.659294
|
24
|
UR
|
-
|
-
CUET UG Cutoff 2022 - Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar
|
Courses
|
First Round Cut Off / Score
|
Second Round Cut Off / Score
|
Category
|
BA Hons German Studies
|
1st Merit - 401.79,
2nd Merit - 378.2,
3rd Merit - 372.28,
4th Merit - 369.09,
5th Merit - 365.82,
6th Merit - 364.23
|
7th Merit - 340.61,
8th Merit - 268.98
|
General
|
BA Hons Chinese Studies
|
1st Merit - 391.48,
2nd Merit - 373.61,
3rd Merit - 364.89,
4th Merit - 364.06,
5th Merit - 353.49
|
7th Merit - 314.95,
8th Merit - 281.82
|
General
|
5 Year Integrated / Dual Degree BA-MA Social Management
|
1st Merit - 391.04,
2nd Merit - 373.61,
3rd Merit - 373.36,
4th Merit - 371.87
|
7th Merit - 271.44,
8th Merit - 95.91
|
General
|
BA Hons German Studies
|
1st Merit - 401.79,
2nd Merit - 378.2,
3rd Merit - 372.28,
4th Merit - 369.09,
5th Merit - 365.82,
6th Merit - 364.23
|
7th Merit - 340.61,
8th Merit - 268.98
|
General
*As per source
