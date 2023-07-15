CUET UG Cut Off University-wise: Check DU, JNU Course and Category Wise Cutoff Here!

CUET UG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET UG 2023 results today, July 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2023 exams can visit the official website to check their results. With the announcement of the KCET 2023 results, students are now eagerly waiting for the universities and colleges to announce the cutoff for the respective undergraduate courses.

CUET UG 2023 is conducted for the admissions to undergraduate programmes offered in colleges and universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET exams, the first was conducted in 2022.

Each participating university and institution releases the cutoff for the undergraduate courses. The cutoffs are released based on the number of students enrolled, seat intake, category of the students, and the performance of the students in the exam.

CUET UG Result 2023 List of 100 Percentile Students

NTA has released the list of students who have score 100 percentile and 95 percentile and above in the CUET UG 2023 exams.

CUET UG Cutoff 2023

Each institute will be releasing the cutoff list for admissions to undergraduate courses. After the CUET UG 2023 results are announced, students who have applied for admission to various institutions can check the cutoff list and proceed with the admission process.

CUET UG DU Cutoff

Delhi University will be conducting admissions through the CUET UG scores. The university will be releasing individual cutoff lists of affiliate colleges based on which admissions to the colleges will be conducted. Candidates will be updated here of the release of the DU merit list for 2023 UG admissions.

Factors Affecting CUET UG 2023 Cutoff

With the announcement of the CUET UG Result 2023, candidates who have appeared for the exams will now be searching for the cutoff marks for 2023-24 admissions. The merit list/ cutoff list is released by individual colleges and universities taking into consideration the following factors.

Total number of students

Seat in each programme

Average CUET score of candidates

Difficulty level of the exam

CUET UG 2023 University-wise Cutoff

The cutoffs for the various undergraduate programmes are released by individual institutions for each of the categories. Cutoffs are released based on the exams, number of students who appeared, overall difficulty level, and seats available. The cutoff list for each of the central universities will be provided here as and when the cutoff lists are released by the colleges.

CUET UG Cutoff Previous Year

Each university will be releasing the cutoff list for undergraduate admissions. Candidates can check cutoff from the previous year below.

JNU CUET Cut off 2022 - Code 1

Courses Subject Code Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark Cut off rank Category Defence Quota Cut off Cut off rank BA Hons Arabic ARBU 78.879318 71 UR 73.012142 2 BA Hons Chinese CHNU 85.802674 64 UR 83.729788 4 BA Hons Fresh FRNU 89.985386 106 UR 64.432458 3 BA Hons German GERU 89.569092 118 UR 39.3224286 3 BA Hons Japanese JAPU 88.325754 86 UR 84.655188 9 BA Hons Korean KORU 91.293368 43 UR 80.122198 6 BA Hons Persian PERU 82.027608 70 UR 74.327388 4 BA Hons Pashto PUSU 78.181406 37 UR 65.93222 3 BA Hons Russian RSNU 84.258048 125 UR 85.122966 6 BA Hons Spanish SPNU 87.920608 98 UR 53.108226 7

JNU CUET Cut-off 2022 - Code 2

Courses Subject Code Final Round Cut Off / Score / Mark Cut off rank Category Defence Quota Cut off Cut off rank BA Hons Arabic ARBU 84.96218 17 UR - - BA Hons Chinese CHNU 88.935428 8 UR 76.799434 2 BA Hons Fresh FRNU 98.679998 4 UR 62.06439 1 BA Hons German GERU 93.719146 14 UR 93.212198 3 BA Hons Japanese JAPU 92.156506 12 UR 88.441366 2 BA Hons Korean- KORU 93.1638 13 UR - - BA Hons Persian PERU 94.934396 5 UR - - BA Hons Pashto PUSU 85.378762 9 UR - - BA Hons Russian RSNU 85.42414 38 UR 60.288532 2 BA Hons Spanish SPNU 90.659294 24 UR - -

CUET UG Cutoff 2022 - Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar

Courses First Round Cut Off / Score Second Round Cut Off / Score Category BA Hons German Studies 1st Merit - 401.79, 2nd Merit - 378.2, 3rd Merit - 372.28, 4th Merit - 369.09, 5th Merit - 365.82, 6th Merit - 364.23 7th Merit - 340.61, 8th Merit - 268.98 General BA Hons Chinese Studies 1st Merit - 391.48, 2nd Merit - 373.61, 3rd Merit - 364.89, 4th Merit - 364.06, 5th Merit - 353.49 7th Merit - 314.95, 8th Merit - 281.82 General 5 Year Integrated / Dual Degree BA-MA Social Management 1st Merit - 391.04, 2nd Merit - 373.61, 3rd Merit - 373.36, 4th Merit - 371.87 7th Merit - 271.44, 8th Merit - 95.91 General BA Hons German Studies 1st Merit - 401.79, 2nd Merit - 378.2, 3rd Merit - 372.28, 4th Merit - 369.09, 5th Merit - 365.82, 6th Merit - 364.23 7th Merit - 340.61, 8th Merit - 268.98 General

