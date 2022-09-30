CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Close Today, Check at cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency will be closing the CUET PG 2022 application correction window today. After the declaration of the CUET PG 2022 Results, NTA had opened the application correction window for students who wanted to make changes in their registered profile. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2022 exams and want to make changes in the applications can visit the official website until today to make the required changes.

The link for students to make the changes in available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. The fields where candidates can make changes in the CUET PG 2022 corrections include Candidate name, mothers name, fathers name, date of birth, gender, category, PwBD and Choice of Universities for counselling. Students can follow the steps provided below to make changes in the CUET PG 2022 application form.

Registrations:https://examinationservices.nic.in/ExamSys22/Root/home.aspx?enc=WPJ5WSCVWOMNiXoyyomJgHJ9FVBANu9iDOjdCzhgilKUA/YByJ+oLmtwo5pLpOw/

CUET PG 2022 Application Correction Window

Candidates who have appeared for the CUET PG 2022 exams and have mistakes in the online application form can use the application correction window to make the necessary changes in the application form.

Candidates need to first log in using the login credentials in the application correction window. After logging in candidates will be able to make all the changes in the application correction form. Student's can make changes in the fields which are open for editing and save the changes before submitting the edited application form.

The CUET PG 2022 Exams were conducted from September 1 to 12, 2022 and the results were declared on September 16, 2022. Based on the results declared, candidates who have qualified the exams will be ale to apply for the counselling procedure in the college/ university of their choice. The counselling schedule followed is different for each university which is why candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites for official updates on the counselling procedure.

Also Read: Bihar NEET PG 2022 Merit List Released, Download PGMAC Rank Card at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in