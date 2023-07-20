  1. Home
CUET PG Cut Off 2023, Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

CUET PG 2023 cutoffs are expected to be announced soon. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check here the cutoffs from different participating institutions for admissions to the postgraduate programmes. 

Updated: Jul 20, 2023 22:30 IST
CUET PG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET PG result today, July 20, 2023. As per the official announcement made by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET PG result is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available on the official website. 

Students who have appeared for the exams which were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023 will be able to check their results on the official website. Shortly after the announcement of the CUET PG results, participating institutes will begin the online counselling admissions. Candidates who have applied for admission to the various participating institutes will be able to log in and fill out the necessary information following which the cut-off marks will be released. 

The cutoff marks will be determined by institutions based on the performance of the candidates and the seats offered in each institution. Candidates can check below the CUET PG 2023 cutoff, and previous year cutoffs. 

The cutoff marks for the postgraduate programmes will be released by the institutions shortly after the results are announced. After the announcement of the results, institutions will release the cutoff for each programme. The cutoff marks will be released based on the average marks scores, the cutoff from previous years, seats available and the overall performance of the students. 

Factors affecting CUET PG Cut off 2023

The following factors are taken into consideration when declaring the CUET PF cutoff for different institutions. 

  • Total number of test takers
  • Total number of seats available
  • Category of the candidate
  • The difficulty level of the examination
  • Performance of the candidates in the CUET examination

CUET PG 2023 Expected Cutoff

An expected cutoff for various postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is given below. Candidates who have applied can check the cutoff marks here.

CUET PG Cut off 2023 for DU

PG Course

General

OBC

SC

ST

EWS

M. A. English

200-220

160-200

150-180

150-175

160-180

M. A. Philosophy

110-130

50-60

50-60

30-50

100-120

M. A. Urdu

80-100

40-50

60-70

40-50

70-90

M. A. Economics

100-130

70-90

50-80

40-70

100-120

M. A. Hindi

200-230

150-170

200-220

80-100

130-150

M. A. Sanskrit

80-100

60-70

50-60

50-60

70-90

M. A. History

140-160

120-140

100-120

100-120

70-90

M. A. Sociology

135-150

110-120

95-105

105-110

125-130

M.Com

185-200

150-160

140-150

95-110

155-170

M.Sc. Biochemistry

260-280

250-260

200-220

180-200

200-220

M.Sc. Botany

160-170

130-140

100-110

95-100

170-180

M.Sc. Zoology

220-230

185-200

160-170

190-200

180-200

M.Sc. Chemistry

220-240

190-200

140-150

100-120

200-220

M.Sc. Microbiology

190-200

170-180

140-150

100-110

170-190

*Source

