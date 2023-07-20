CUET PG Cut Off 2023, Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

CUET PG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET PG result today, July 20, 2023. As per the official announcement made by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET PG result is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available on the official website.
Students who have appeared for the exams which were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023 will be able to check their results on the official website. Shortly after the announcement of the CUET PG results, participating institutes will begin the online counselling admissions. Candidates who have applied for admission to the various participating institutes will be able to log in and fill out the necessary information following which the cut-off marks will be released.
The cutoff marks will be determined by institutions based on the performance of the candidates and the seats offered in each institution. Candidates can check below the CUET PG 2023 cutoff, and previous year cutoffs.
CUET PG Cutoff 2023
The cutoff marks for the postgraduate programmes will be released by the institutions shortly after the results are announced. After the announcement of the results, institutions will release the cutoff for each programme. The cutoff marks will be released based on the average marks scores, the cutoff from previous years, seats available and the overall performance of the students.
Factors affecting CUET PG Cut off 2023
The following factors are taken into consideration when declaring the CUET PF cutoff for different institutions.
- Total number of test takers
- Total number of seats available
- Category of the candidate
- The difficulty level of the examination
- Performance of the candidates in the CUET examination
CUET PG 2023 Expected Cutoff
An expected cutoff for various postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is given below. Candidates who have applied can check the cutoff marks here.
CUET PG Cut off 2023 for DU
|
PG Course
|
General
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
EWS
|
M. A. English
|
200-220
|
160-200
|
150-180
|
150-175
|
160-180
|
M. A. Philosophy
|
110-130
|
50-60
|
50-60
|
30-50
|
100-120
|
M. A. Urdu
|
80-100
|
40-50
|
60-70
|
40-50
|
70-90
|
M. A. Economics
|
100-130
|
70-90
|
50-80
|
40-70
|
100-120
|
M. A. Hindi
|
200-230
|
150-170
|
200-220
|
80-100
|
130-150
|
M. A. Sanskrit
|
80-100
|
60-70
|
50-60
|
50-60
|
70-90
|
M. A. History
|
140-160
|
120-140
|
100-120
|
100-120
|
70-90
|
M. A. Sociology
|
135-150
|
110-120
|
95-105
|
105-110
|
125-130
|
M.Com
|
185-200
|
150-160
|
140-150
|
95-110
|
155-170
|
M.Sc. Biochemistry
|
260-280
|
250-260
|
200-220
|
180-200
|
200-220
|
M.Sc. Botany
|
160-170
|
130-140
|
100-110
|
95-100
|
170-180
|
M.Sc. Zoology
|
220-230
|
185-200
|
160-170
|
190-200
|
180-200
|
M.Sc. Chemistry
|
220-240
|
190-200
|
140-150
|
100-120
|
200-220
|
M.Sc. Microbiology
|
190-200
|
170-180
|
140-150
|
100-110
|
170-190
