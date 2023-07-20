CUET PG Cut Off 2023, Expected and Previous Years Cut Off Marks

CUET PG Cutoff 2023: The National Testing Agency has announced the CUET PG result today, July 20, 2023. As per the official announcement made by UGC chairman Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET PG result is available on the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results through the link available on the official website.

Students who have appeared for the exams which were conducted from June 5 to 17, 2023, and June 22 to 30, 2023 will be able to check their results on the official website. Shortly after the announcement of the CUET PG results, participating institutes will begin the online counselling admissions. Candidates who have applied for admission to the various participating institutes will be able to log in and fill out the necessary information following which the cut-off marks will be released.

The cutoff marks will be determined by institutions based on the performance of the candidates and the seats offered in each institution. Candidates can check below the CUET PG 2023 cutoff, and previous year cutoffs.

CUET PG Cutoff 2023

The cutoff marks for the postgraduate programmes will be released by the institutions shortly after the results are announced. After the announcement of the results, institutions will release the cutoff for each programme. The cutoff marks will be released based on the average marks scores, the cutoff from previous years, seats available and the overall performance of the students.

Factors affecting CUET PG Cut off 2023

The following factors are taken into consideration when declaring the CUET PF cutoff for different institutions.

Total number of test takers

Total number of seats available

Category of the candidate

The difficulty level of the examination

Performance of the candidates in the CUET examination

CUET PG 2023 Expected Cutoff

An expected cutoff for various postgraduate programmes at Delhi University is given below. Candidates who have applied can check the cutoff marks here.

CUET PG Cut off 2023 for DU

PG Course General OBC SC ST EWS M. A. English 200-220 160-200 150-180 150-175 160-180 M. A. Philosophy 110-130 50-60 50-60 30-50 100-120 M. A. Urdu 80-100 40-50 60-70 40-50 70-90 M. A. Economics 100-130 70-90 50-80 40-70 100-120 M. A. Hindi 200-230 150-170 200-220 80-100 130-150 M. A. Sanskrit 80-100 60-70 50-60 50-60 70-90 M. A. History 140-160 120-140 100-120 100-120 70-90 M. A. Sociology 135-150 110-120 95-105 105-110 125-130 M.Com 185-200 150-160 140-150 95-110 155-170 M.Sc. Biochemistry 260-280 250-260 200-220 180-200 200-220 M.Sc. Botany 160-170 130-140 100-110 95-100 170-180 M.Sc. Zoology 220-230 185-200 160-170 190-200 180-200 M.Sc. Chemistry 220-240 190-200 140-150 100-120 200-220 M.Sc. Microbiology 190-200 170-180 140-150 100-110 170-190

