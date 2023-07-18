CUET PG Result 2023 Date and Time, Check Result and Cutoff Details Here

CUET PG Result 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to release the CUET PG 2023 result soon. Candidates who have appeared for the PG entrance exam can check the result through the link available on the official website.

NTA recently closed the CUET PG objection window on July 16, 2023, and the reviewing of the challenges is underway. Based on past trends, the CUET PG result is expected to be released within a week from the closing of the answer key challenge window.

CUET PG 2023 answer key will be available on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page for students to check their results.

CUET-PG: Key challenge period came to an end yesterday night. NTA subject experts will now review the key challenges which will take a few days. After this, NTA will finalize the keys. As this process progresses, we shall update you on the possible result announcement date. pic.twitter.com/raANTgaRpn — Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (@mamidala90) July 17, 2023

CUET PG Answer Key Challenge

The CUET PG provisional answer key was released on July 13, 2023. The objection window for students to submit their feedback was open from July 13 to 16, 2023. Those who raise objections were also required to submit a fee of Rs. 200/- for each objection raised.

How to Check CUET PG 2023 Results

The CUET PG 2023 results will be announced on the official website. To check the results, candidates are required to visit the website and login using the credentials required.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

Step 2: Click on the PG result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the CUET PG application number and date of birth

Step 4: The CUET PG result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET PG result for further reference

CUET PG Cutoff 2023

Candidates clearing the CUET PG entrance are eligible for admission to the postgraduate programmes offered in colleges across the country. The merit list for the admissions will be issued by individual colleges for each of the courses offered. Students clearing the cutoff can proceed with the admission.

