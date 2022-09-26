    CUET PG Toppers List 2022: 6 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile in 3 Subjects, 55.13% Appeared

    CUET PG Result 2022 (Declared): NTA announced the result for CUET PG today. 6 candidates have secured 100 percentile marks in the PG entrance exam. This time, 6,07,648 candidates have registered out of which 3,34,997 appeared for CUET PG 2022. Check statistics here 

    Updated: Sep 26, 2022 20:11 IST
    CUET PG Result 2022 (Declared): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET PG results 2022 today in online mode. Candidates can check their CUET PG scorecard 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to check the CUET PG result. As per media reports, 55.13% of candidates have appeared for the PG entrance exam. 

    NTA has also declared subject-wise toppers along with the CUET PG results 2022. 6 candidates have secured 100 percentile in different subjects in CUET PG 2022. Also, candidates shared the top rank in BEd, Social Work, and General MBA programmes. 

    Name

    Marks

    Subject

    Nakul Kumar Vaish

    100 percentile

    BEd

    Akash Patel

    100 percentile

    BEd

    Sumit Joshi

    100 percentile

    Social Work

    Neeraj Godara

    100 percentile

    Social Work

    Mayank Kumar Mishra

    100 percentile

    General MBA

    Mohit

    100 percentile

    General MBA

    CUET PG Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per the official notification released by NTA, a total of 6,07,648 candidates including 3,02,155 females and 3,05,478 males had registered for the CUET PG 2022 exam for admission to PG programmes in central universities. Of the total registered, 3,34,997 candidates appeared for the exam. Also, 44.86% of candidates missed the exam this year and 55.13% have appeared. 

    Registered Candidates in CUET PG Result 2022 

    Gender

    General

    OBC-NCL

    SC

    ST

    EWS

    Total

    Female

    113030

    109039

    31551

    27601

    20934

    302155

    Male

    84255

    126329

    37600

    23570

    33724

    305478

    Third gender

    9

    6

    0

    0

    0

    15

    Total

    197294

    235374

    69151

    51171

    54658

    607648

    CUET PG Result 2022 

    NTA has released the CUET PG results 2022 today in online mode. As per media reports, no normalisation of scores has been done to calculate the scores of CUET PG. It is expected that the central and participating universities will now release their merit lists and cut-offs for admission processes based. 

