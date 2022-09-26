CUET PG Toppers List 2022: 6 Candidates Secure 100 Percentile in 3 Subjects, 55.13% Appeared

CUET PG Result 2022 (Declared): As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET PG results 2022 today in online mode. Candidates can check their CUET PG scorecard 2022 at cuet.nta.nic.in. They will have to use their login credentials to check the CUET PG result. As per media reports, 55.13% of candidates have appeared for the PG entrance exam.

NTA has also declared subject-wise toppers along with the CUET PG results 2022. 6 candidates have secured 100 percentile in different subjects in CUET PG 2022. Also, candidates shared the top rank in BEd, Social Work, and General MBA programmes.

CUET PG Toppers List 2022

Name Marks Subject Nakul Kumar Vaish 100 percentile BEd Akash Patel 100 percentile BEd Sumit Joshi 100 percentile Social Work Neeraj Godara 100 percentile Social Work Mayank Kumar Mishra 100 percentile General MBA Mohit 100 percentile General MBA

CUET PG Result 2022 Statistics

As per the official notification released by NTA, a total of 6,07,648 candidates including 3,02,155 females and 3,05,478 males had registered for the CUET PG 2022 exam for admission to PG programmes in central universities. Of the total registered, 3,34,997 candidates appeared for the exam. Also, 44.86% of candidates missed the exam this year and 55.13% have appeared.

Registered Candidates in CUET PG Result 2022

Gender General OBC-NCL SC ST EWS Total Female 113030 109039 31551 27601 20934 302155 Male 84255 126329 37600 23570 33724 305478 Third gender 9 6 0 0 0 15 Total 197294 235374 69151 51171 54658 607648

CUET PG Result 2022

NTA has released the CUET PG results 2022 today in online mode. As per media reports, no normalisation of scores has been done to calculate the scores of CUET PG. It is expected that the central and participating universities will now release their merit lists and cut-offs for admission processes based.

