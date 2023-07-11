CUET UG Result 2023, Check the Marking Scheme and Steps to Calculate Percentile Here

CUET UG 2023 Results: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2023 results soon. This year over 14 lakh students have appeared for the second edition of the undergraduate entrance Test. According to UGC chief Prof. Jagadesh Kumar, the CUET UG results are expected by July 15, 2023.

This year CUET UG exams were conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023 across the designated exam centres. It is mandatory for students to clear the CUET UG 2023 exams in order to be considered for admission to central universities undergraduate programmes.

NTA recently released on CUET UG provisional answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. The answer key has been released as a pdf document consisting of the question id and the answers.

CUET UG Result 2023

CUET UG 2023 results are expected to be released by July 15, 2023. The exact date and time for the announcement of the CUET UG Result will be announced by officials in the coming days. To check the CUET UG 2023 results candidates can visit the official website and enter the application number and password in the link provided on the website suet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 Marking Scheme

NTA follows a marking scheme for the evaluation of the answer sheets of the UG entrance exam. The CUET UG 2023 marking scheme is provided below

Every correct answer will be awarded +5

Every incorrect answer will have a deduction of -1

No marks will be awarded for unanswered questions

Questions with one or more correct options have +5 marks

CUET UG 2023 Percentile Score Calculation

The raw percentile is calculated separately for each exam shift. The following points are considered when calculating the percentile.

Number of candidates who have appeared in a particular shift - N

Sort all candidates in a single shift in decreasing order of marks

Note the raw marks of each candidate - T

Number of candidates in a shift whose raw score is less than or equal to T - denoted as - m

The formula used for calculating percentile score

P = m

____ *100

N

CUET UG 2023 Cutoff

CUET UG 2023 cutoff is released by participating institutions for admissions to undergraduate programmes. Each institution releases the CUET UG cutoff based on the marks scored, the availability of seats and the average performance of the students. Those who satisfy the cutoff will be eligible to apply for the admission procedures.

