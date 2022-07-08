CUET UG 2022 on 15th July: Decoding CUET Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme to ace University Entrance Test

CUET UG 2022 on 15th July: Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - the first edition of the newly constituted university-level entrance exam, will be held on 15th July 2022. CUET UG 2022 is being held as a national-level screening test to shortlist students for admission to undergraduate courses offered by central universities and other varsity for the academic session 2022-23. As per the schedule released earlier, the CUET UG 2022 exam is scheduled to be held on 15th and 16th July, 19th, 20th July, 4th to 8th August and 10th August 2022. NTA - the National Testing Agency will hold the CUET UG 2022 at designated exam centres spread across 554 cities across India and 13 cities outside India. With just few days left for the national-level entrance exam to be held, it is important for aspirants to be aware of the exam pattern and marking scheme of the CUET UG 2022.

CUET Admit Card Expected Soon

With less than 10 days to go for the start of CUET UG 2022 exam, the countdown has already begun for one of the largest national-level entrance tests of the country. Even as CUET 2022 begins on 15th July 2022, NTA - the exam conducting authority is yet to release the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the registered candidates. Sources close to the NTA has hinted that CUET 2022 Admit Cards will be issued by the NTA soon and they will be made available online via the official portal. However, prior to the release of CUET UG Admit Card 2022, the apex testing agency is also expected to release CUET UG 2022 exam city intimation slips, which will denote the exam city allotted to the candidate for the entrance examination. Both, CUET Admit Card 2022 and CUET Exam Intimation Slips will be published and made available to the candidates online via portals - cuet.samarth.ac.in and nta.ac.in.

CUET 2022 Marking Scheme - Key Highlights

With CUET 2022 being held for the first time this year, many aspirants who have applied for the entrance test will be going in completely blank when it comes to CUET 2022 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme. While the official information brochure has shed some light on the nature of the exam and the format that it will follow, it still leaves a lot to be desired.

Multiple Choice Questions: All tests being held as part of CUET UG 2022 will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions and candidates will have to select the right answer of the four options available

All tests being held as part of CUET UG 2022 will consist of Multiple-Choice Questions and candidates will have to select the right answer of the four options available +5 Marks for Every Correct Answer: Students will be awarded +5 Marks for every correct answer

Students will be awarded +5 Marks for every correct answer -1 Mark for Every Incorrect Answer : One mark would be deducted from the overall tally or score of the candidate for every incorrect answer

: One mark would be deducted from the overall tally or score of the candidate for every incorrect answer No Marks for Unanswered Questions: For questions that have been left unanswered, no marks will be awarded or deducted

For questions that have been left unanswered, no marks will be awarded or deducted +5 Marks if Two Answers are Correct: In case any question has two correct answers and candidate marks any one of them, they would be awarded +5 Marks for the same

In case any question has two correct answers and candidate marks any one of them, they would be awarded +5 Marks for the same +5 Marks if all Answers are Found to be Correct: In case all answer options for a question are found to be correct, +5 marks would be awarded to the candidates.

In case all answer options for a question are found to be correct, +5 marks would be awarded to the candidates. +5 Marks for Dropped Question: In case any question is found to be erroneous or wrong and is dropped by the NTA in the final answer key, +5 marks would be awarded to the students attempting the question.

Also Read: CUET 2022 Exam on 15th July: Know Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Mock Tests and Other Important Details Here