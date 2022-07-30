CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 Admit Card to be released tomorrow at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Get Direct link here

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams: The National Testing Agency will be conducting the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Examinations from August 4, 2022. The examination will be conducted in the online mode across the various examination centres. The admit card for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams will be released tomorrow - July 31, 2022.

The CUET UG Phase 2 Hall Ticket is a mandatory document which has to be carried by the students for the entrance examination. The admit card will include the examination schedule, candidate details and the instructions for the students. Candidates must note that the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be available in the online mode only. To download the CUET 2022 Phase 2 Hall Ticket students can visit the official website and enter the login details in the login link provided.

Candidates can visit the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in to download the Admit card. Students can keep refreshing this page to get updates on the declaration of the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for Phase 2 exams.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Schedule

The CUET UG examinations are being conducted in phases. The first phase of the CUET UG 2022 exams were conducted from July 15 to 20, 2022. The CUET UG 2022 examinations are conducted for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in the central universities and other universities which will be accepting the scores.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card (Available Soon)

How to download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card will be released on the official website by the National Testing Agency. The link for students to download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 exam admit card will be made live on the official website. Students awaiting the release of the Phase 2 admit card can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit card link

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Login Credentials in the link provided

Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card for further reference

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Details mentioned on hall ticket

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will be available online. Students need to download and keep a hard copy of the hall ticket with them when appearing for the entrance examination. The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will include the below mentioned details.

Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Subject Appearing for

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam Centre Name and Address

Schedule and Shift of Exam

Instructions for candidates

