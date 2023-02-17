CUET UG 2023: NTA Disables Result Mode Field in Application Form for Tamil Nadu Candidates

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued an important notification for the Tamil Nadu candidates who will be filling up the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 application form. According to the official notice, NTA has decided that when the candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination selects passing year as 2021, the result mode field will be disabled. Also, the associated fields for marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates.

They can check the CUET UG 2023 notice for Tamil Nadu candidates at the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. As of now, CUET UG 2023 registration is going on. Candidates can fill out the application form of CUET UG at cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 12, 2023. As per the announced date, the CUET UG 2023 will be conducted from May 21 to 31.

CUET UG 2023 Notice for Tamil Nadu Candidates

NTA has released an important notification for Tamil Nadu candidates. The official notice states - the candidates who have cleared their class 10 exams from the Tamil Nadu board will not have to fill in their marks now, as they were only awarded with a ‘pass’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NTA said that they had received several complaints from Tamil Nadu aspirants who informed that due to the COVID outbreak, no examinations were conducted in 2021 for class 10, because of which no marks were given in the marksheet and ‘pass’ is printed in all subjects with a disclaimer.

The NTA notice further states - “To support the students from Tamilnadu state, it has been decided that during the filling up of the online application Form of CUET (UG) – 2023, when candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamilnadu State Board of School Examination (Secondary), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks / CGPA will be invisible for Tamilnadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.”

How To Apply For CUET UG 2023?

To appear in the entrance exam, candidates will have to fill up the CUET UG application form 2023. NTA started the registration for CUET in online mode. They can go through the steps to know how to apply -

1st Step - Go to official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click CUET 2023 Registration link.

3rd Step - Register by entering asked details.

4th Step - Now, login and fill in the application form and upload all documents required.

5th Step - Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

6th Step - Take its printout for future references

