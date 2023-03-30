CUET UG 2023: Registrations to End Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Check Documents Required, Steps to Apply Here

CUET UG 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registration process for the CUET UG 2023 today, March 30, in online mode. Interested students who are yet to register for Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate exams can do the same by filling out the application form through the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in.

According to the official schedule, the last date to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams is March 30, 2023, till 9.50 pm. Candidates are advised to register before the deadline i.e. today as the examination authority may not provide any further extensions.

CUET UG Registrations 2023 - Direct Link

Documents Required for CUET UG 2023 Registration

Candidates who are appearing for the CUET UG exams 2023 to get admission into various undergraduate programmes can check the list of important documents that are required at the time of registration.

Scanned copy of Candidate's photograph

Scanned copy of Candidate's signature

Category certificate (SC,ST,OBC,EWS), if any

Scanned copy of PwBD certificate in prescribed PDF format

How to Fill the CUET UG 2023 Registration Form?

Candidates are required to submit the admission application form before the deadline i.e. March 30, 2023. They can follow the below-given steps to complete the CUET UG 2023 registration process.

Step 1: Visit CUET UG’s official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 direct registration link available on the homepage

Step 3: Read all the instructions before proceeding further

Step 4: After this, click to proceed and then enter all the required details as mentioned to register for the CUET UG 2023 exams

Step 5: Now, fill out the online CUET UG application form by entering all the necessary details as asked

Step 6: Upload all the valid documents in the specified format

Step 7: Now, make the payment of online fees and click on the submit button

Step 8: Go through the entire registration form and then click on the final submission

Step 9: Download the CUET UG 2023 registration form

Step 10: Take a few printouts of the CUET UG registration form 2023 for future reference

Also Read: JKCET 2023 Application Form for BTech to Release on April 4, Know How to Apply Here