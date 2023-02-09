CUET UG 2023 Registration: UG Application Form Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 Registration: The National Testing Agency has commenced the CUET UG 2023 Registration process. Candidates who have qualified class 12 and those who will be appearing for the Class 12 board exams are eligible to apply for the CUET UG 2023 exams. Candidates can visit the official website and complete the CUET UG 2023 Registration link and application process through the link given here.

To apply for CUET UG 2023, students are required to first visit the official website and complete the CUET UG 2023 Registration through the link provided on the official website. Students are advised to make sure to enter the correct details including name and email id in the registration link as the same will be used for all further exam-related events.

CUET UG 2023 Registration link is available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. A direct link for candidates to complete the CUET UG 2023 Registrations is also available here.

CUET UG 2023 Registrations - Click Here

CUET UG 2023 Highlights

CUET UG 2023 Examinations will be conducted in May 2023. Candidates can check the CUET UG 2023 Examination Highlights here

Section Details Mode of the Test Computer Based Test-CBT Test Pattern Objective type with Multiple Choice Questions Medium 13 languages (Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi,

Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu,

and Urdu ) Syllabus Language: Language to be tested through Reading

Comprehension, (based on different types of passages–Factual,

Literary and Narrative Literary Aptitude) & Vocabulary Domain Subject: As per Class 12 syllabus only. General Test: General Knowledge, Current Affairs, General

Mental Ability, Numerical Ability, Quantitative Reasoning

(Simple application of basic mathematical concepts

arithmetic/algebra geometry/mensuration/statistics), Logical and

Analytical Reasoning Registration Registration will be online at https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/

CUET UG 2023 Exam Schedule

UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar in a Twitter post announced the schedule for the CUET UG 2023 exams. According to the given schedule, the last date for students to submit the CUET UG 2023 registration and application process is March 12, 2023. Candidates can check the detailed schedule here.

Events Dates CUET UG 2023 Registrations February 9, 2023 Last Day to Submit the CUET UG 2023 Applications March 12, 2023 CUET UG 2023 Examination City Slip April 30, 2023 CUET UG 2023 Admit Card Second week of May 2023 CUET UG 2023 Exam May 21 to 31, 2023 CUET UG 2023 Result To be available soon

What is the CUET UG 2023 Registration process?

CUET UG 2023 Registration and Application process is conducted online. Candidates eligible to apply for the UG entrance exam can follow the steps provided below to complete the CUET UG 2023 Registration and Application Process.

Step 1: Visit the CUET UG 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details - Candidate name, email id, contact number in the registration link

Step 4: Login using the registration details and complete the CUET UG 2023 Application Form

Step 5: Upload all required documents in the application form in the size mentioned

Step 6: Submit the CUET UG 2023 Application fee

Step 7: Check the CUET UG 2023 Application form preview

Step 8: Download the CUET UG 2023 Applications for further reference

CUET UG 2023 Document Specification

When submitting the CUET UG 2023 Applications, students are required to keep the following points in mind when uploading the Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Category Certificate and PwBD Certificate

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

The scanned photograph and signature should be in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb (clearly legible).

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb (clearly elgible).

The size of the scanned copy of the Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWSetc.) should be between 50kb to 300kb in pdf (clearly eligible).

The size of the scanned copy of the PwBD certificate should be between 50kb to 300 kb in pdf (clearly eligible)

CUET UG 2023 Registration Fee

The CUET UG 2023 Registration Fee has to be submitted online when filling out the application form. Candidates can check the CUET UG 2023 Application Fee here.

CUET UG 2023 Examination Details

CUET UG 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the undergraduate programmes offered in central universities across the country. This is the second edition of the CUET UG examinations. Candidates can check the complete examination details here.