CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration Dates Extended, Apply at cusat.ac.in

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations: Cochin University of Science and Technology has extended the CUSAT CAT 2023 registration process. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to complete the CUSAT CAT 2023 registrations is now March 10, 2023. Candidates interested in appearing for the SUAT CAT 2023 UG and PG programmes can visit the official website until March 10, 2023, to submit the applications without a late fee and until March 15, 2023, with a late fee.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 registration and application process is available on the official website of the university. Candidates who have not yet completed the CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration process for UG and PG programmes can visit the official website of the university and fill in the details in the registration link following which they can complete the application form and submit the application fee. Along with the registration dates for the UG and PG programmes, CUSAT has also extended the last date for the MBA Admissions to April 30, 2023.

The CUSAT CAT 2023 UG and PG registration and application link are available on the official website - cusat.ac.in. Candidates can also complete the CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration and application process through the direct link available here.

CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations - Click Here

Steps to Complete the CUSAT CAT 2023 Registrations

The CUSAT CAT 2023 Registration and application link is available online. When registering for the CUSAT 2023 exams students must make sure that they read through all the instructions and enter the required details in the link provided.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CUSAT

Step 2: Click on the Admission 2023 Section

Step 3: Click on fresh registrations and enter the required details

Step 4: Login using the credentials to fill in the online application form

Step 5: Submit the CUSAT CAT 2023 application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: AISSEE 2023 Result for Class 6, 9 Exams Declared, Get Direct Link Here