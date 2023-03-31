Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi has declared the annual result for Classes 9 and 11 today, March 31, 2023 in online mode. Students who have given the Delhi annual exams for the academic session 2022-23 can check and download their results by filling out the required details through the official website- edudel.nic.in.
As per the passing criteria announced by the DoE, students have to secure at least 33% marks out of 100 marks in each of the five main subjects to be considered as passed in the annual examinations in classes 9 and 11.
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
Details Mentioned on the Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023
Students can cross-check the below-given details that are mentioned on the Delhi Class 9, 11 annual results 2023
- Name of the student
- Roll Number of the student
- Marks secured by the student
- Name of the school
- Qualifying status i.e Pass or Fail
How to Check Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023?
Students who have appeared in class 9 or 11 examinations can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Delhi Result 2023 from the official website.
Step 1: Visit Edudel’s official website- edudel.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the Result 2022-23 tab available on the homepage
Step 3: Now, enter the required details i.e. student id, class, section, date of birth, visual code etc.
Step 4: After this, click on the submit button to proceed further
Step 5: Download the Delhi Class 9, 11 results 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use
