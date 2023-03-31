  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi has declared the annual result 2022-23 for Classes 9 and 11 in online mode. Students who have given the Delhi annual exams can check the result from the official website- edudel.nic.in. Check complete details here

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 31, 2023 13:35 IST
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023
Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi has declared the annual result for Classes 9 and 11 today, March 31, 2023 in online mode. Students who have given the Delhi annual exams for the academic session 2022-23 can check and download their results by filling out the required details through the official website- edudel.nic.in. 

As per the passing criteria announced by the DoE, students have to secure at least 33% marks out of 100 marks in each of the five main subjects to be considered as passed in the annual examinations in classes 9 and 11. 

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details Mentioned on the Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023

Students can cross-check the below-given details that are mentioned on the Delhi Class 9, 11 annual results 2023

  • Name of the student
  • Roll Number of the student
  • Marks secured by the student
  • Name of the school
  • Qualifying status i.e Pass or Fail

How to Check Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023?

Students who have appeared in class 9 or 11 examinations can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Delhi Result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit Edudel’s official website- edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Result 2022-23 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the required details i.e. student id, class, section, date of birth, visual code etc.

Step 4: After this, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: Download the Delhi Class 9, 11 results 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use

Also Read: UCEED 2023 Counselling Registration Ends Today for BDes Programme, Check Seat Matrix Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023