Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 Out at edudel.nic.in, Know How to Check Here

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Education, Govt of NCT of Delhi has declared the annual result for Classes 9 and 11 today, March 31, 2023 in online mode. Students who have given the Delhi annual exams for the academic session 2022-23 can check and download their results by filling out the required details through the official website- edudel.nic.in.

As per the passing criteria announced by the DoE, students have to secure at least 33% marks out of 100 marks in each of the five main subjects to be considered as passed in the annual examinations in classes 9 and 11.

Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details Mentioned on the Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023

Students can cross-check the below-given details that are mentioned on the Delhi Class 9, 11 annual results 2023

Name of the student

Roll Number of the student

Marks secured by the student

Name of the school

Qualifying status i.e Pass or Fail

How to Check Delhi Class 9, 11 Results 2023?

Students who have appeared in class 9 or 11 examinations can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Delhi Result 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit Edudel’s official website- edudel.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the Result 2022-23 tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the required details i.e. student id, class, section, date of birth, visual code etc.

Step 4: After this, click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 5: Download the Delhi Class 9, 11 results 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use

