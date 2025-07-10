Due to continuous rainfall Delhi-NCR have announced a closure of schools, colleges and workplaces today, July 10, 2025. While schools will remain closed for students from classes 1 to 8, WFH has been advised to employees considering waterlogging and traffic congestion. No information provided regarding school holidays tomorrow.

Delhi NCR School Holiday: As per recent updates provided by the Deputy Commissioner, Gurugram, schools will remain closed today for students from classes 1 to 8. The school holiday has been announced considering the heavy rainfall and waterlogging experienced in Delhi-NCR. It must also be noted that heavy rain is also expected in the coming days. Latest Updates - July 11, 2025 As per the latest reports, the Delhi-NCR region received heavy rainfall on July 10, 2025. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with moderate to light rainfall during the night for today, July 11, 2025. Concerning school holidays, however, it must be noted that no official notification has been passed regarding the school holidays for today. Students are advised to remain in touch with school authorities for confirmation on school holidays.

Update as on July 10, 2025 The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert due to the heavy rainfall experienced in the last 12 hours. According to the information provided on 'X', 133 m of rainfall has been recorded in Gurugram from 7 PM on July 9 to 7 AM today - July 10, 2025. Intense showers were also seen between 7:30 PM and 9 PM on July 9, 2025. The decision to close down schools and offices has been taken considering the safety of students and employees travelling for work. Private institutions and corporate offices have also been advised to provide Work From Home for employees today, July 10, 2025, to help reduce traffic congestion, considering the waterlogging situation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert.



Are Delhi Schools Closed Tomorrow? While Schools and workplaces have been advised to remain closed today, there is no information regarding the holiday continuing for tomorrow, July 11, 2025. Students and parents are advised to keep in touch with the school authorities for all updates regarding school holidays. If there is no relief with regard to the rainfall in the region, it is expected that a holiday will be announced for tomorrow. This, however, is not confirmed, and students are advised to keep checking with school authorities. Heavy Rainfall Experienced Throughout the Northern Region As per media reports, heavy rainfall has been recorded in Maharashtra, disrupting daily life in cities including Mumbai, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have also recorded heavy rainfall, increasing risks of landslides and rising water levels.